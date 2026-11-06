Joshua Buatsi Weighs 174.9 Pounds, Willy Hutchinson 174.5 For Manchester Rematch

Joshua Buatsi registered 174.9 pounds and Willy Hutchinson 174.5 at Friday’s weigh-in, putting both men below the light-heavyweight championship limit ahead of their Manchester rematch. Queensberry published the readings in its official November 6 graphic, with Buatsi four-tenths of a pound heavier. The promoter released its confirmation at 6:07 p.m. UTC, following the afternoon scale session.

The pair headline Saturday’s November 7 card at AO Arena, with DAZN carrying the show. Their previously announced second meeting is a return to a rivalry that began at Wembley, rather than a new opponent change or a late replacement booking.

The WBC’s October 27 preview identifies the prize as its vacant light-heavyweight world championship. An older calendar entry, last updated October 23, still uses the interim designation. The later dated sanctioning-body announcement and the promoter’s current world-title advertising are the basis for the championship description here; the older listing has not been silently treated as a matching confirmation.

The weights are in. Tomorrow night Buatsi & Hutchinson meet in the ring for a World Title showdown 😤🔥#BuatsiHutchinson2 | Tomorrow | AO Arena, Manchester | DAZN pic.twitter.com/IEiCQMoUMm — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) November 6, 2026

The Wembley scorecards behind the rematch

Queensberry’s account of the rivalry describes a difficult buildup to the original fight. Hutchinson’s repeated personal jibes tested the usually reserved Buatsi, and their confrontation at a filmed face-to-face escalated until they were separated. Security was needed again at the final staredown. That history gives the latest faceoff a specific backdrop beyond the usual fight-week ceremony.

Tomorrow night they settle their differences and one becomes Britain’s newest world champion 🥊 👑 #BuatsiHutchinson2 | Tomorrow | AO Arena, Manchester | DAZN pic.twitter.com/oRgkR5QCrK — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) November 6, 2026

Their first contest took place on September 21, 2024, at Wembley Stadium. After twelve rounds, two judges favored Buatsi by 117-108 and 115-110, while the third returned 113-112 for Hutchinson. Knockdowns in rounds six and nine were decisive to the winning performance; the Scotsman recovered on both occasions and completed the distance.

The routes back to this meeting have been different. Buatsi lost to Callum Smith in early 2025 before responding with a win over Zach Parker that November. Hutchinson rebuilt with victories over Mark Jeffers and Ezra Taylor, beating the latter in Manchester in March. Each therefore arrives with a successful response to his most relevant setback.

Queensberry’s original weigh-in broadcast is available below, covering the scale session rather than an earlier fight.

The sanctioning body lists the British representative, born in Ghana, at 20-1 with 13 knockouts and his Scottish opponent at 20-2 with 14. Hutchinson previously won WBC International and Silver honors, the latter against Craig Richards. Those credentials provide context for this opportunity without changing what Friday’s scale readings actually establish.

Manchester supporting card

The advertised supporting bouts include Brad Rea against Ezra Taylor at light heavyweight, Zak Miller against Gully Powar at featherweight, and Jack Turner against Andres Gregorio at super flyweight. John Joe Carrigan and Stephen Clarke also appear on the promoter’s lineup, which remains subject to change. The headliners’ published weights do not confirm readings for those supporting fighters.

In its retrospective, the promoter credits Buatsi’s body attack with disrupting Hutchinson’s work at Wembley. This time, the rematch offers the earlier winner the chance to repeat against an opponent who knows the full twelve-round test, while the challenger can address the knockdowns that shaped their first scorecards. No outcome has been decided at the weigh-in.