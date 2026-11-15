Bruno Surace Outpoints Kamil Bednarek In Zuffa Boxing Debut

Bruno Surace made a winning start with Zuffa Boxing, defeating Kamil Bednarek by unanimous decision on November 14 at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The French super-middleweight completed the scheduled ten rounds against his Polish opponent.

The matchup followed Surace’s October arrival under the Zuffa banner. That announcement left his first assignment unspecified; the later Zuffa Boxing 13 card confirmation supplied Bednarek as the opponent, turning a promotional signing into a concrete return to competition.

Surace vs. Bednarek: all ten rounds

Uncrowned’s original ringside account supplies the round-by-round action below. Its running score is not the judges’ official verdict.

Round 1

Surace circled as both tested their jabs. Right hands toward the body complemented his attempts to establish range.

Round 2

Bednarek’s left found the target after an early Surace right. Forward pressure pushed the Frenchman toward the ropes.

Round 3

Counters favored Surace, whose uppercut-right combination and body work punished the advancing southpaw.

Round 4

A quieter exchange featured a clean Surace right, with fewer effective counters and limited return success.

Round 5

Bednarek answered with a left and hook, then combined his punches to reverse the previous round’s momentum.

Round 6

The Polish boxer maintained his pace, leaving Surace needing a response as the middle rounds tightened the contest.

Round 7

Early flurries marked Surace’s revival before a left hook hurt Bednarek.

Round 8

Looping rights and wide left hooks brought more success for the Frenchman at middle distance.

Round 9

A right forced Bednarek back and dislodged his mouthpiece; Surace also connected downstairs.

Round 10

Further rights and a body shot kept Bednarek under pressure through the final bell.

The judges agreed on the closing stretch

Nawaf Alomohaimeed scored the fight 98-92, Marcin Marek Godon returned 97-93 and Mikael Hook had it 96-94. Those cards gave Surace eight, seven and six rounds respectively. No point deduction appears on the official sheet.

All three judges awarded Bednarek the fifth and sixth. They differed over the opening round, while Hook also preferred the Pole in the fourth. Each judge then gave Surace rounds seven through ten, making the closing stretch the point of agreement across otherwise different assessments.

There was also a distinction between the live account and the official assessment of round two: Uncrowned favored Bednarek, but every judge awarded it to Surace. The official sheet identifies Andrei Gheveliu as the referee overseeing the contest.

The official weigh-in readings were 168 pounds for Surace and 167 for Bednarek. Their one-pound separation put both at or below the super-middleweight limit printed on the scorecard; this was not the above-middleweight-limit arrangement attached to the card’s headlining matchup.

For Surace, the return came after a notable two-fight sequence against Jaime Munguia. He won their December 2024 meeting in Tijuana by sixth-round knockout, overcoming a second-round knockdown before landing the decisive right. Munguia took the May 2025 rematch by unanimous decision over twelve rounds, leaving them with one victory apiece.

The original Zuffa signing announcement listed Surace at 26-1-2 with five knockouts. Bednarek, meanwhile, was introduced for this assignment with an unbeaten 17-0 record. This result therefore hands the Polish boxer his first professional defeat while beginning a separate promotional chapter for the Frenchman, rather than extending the Munguia rivalry into a third meeting.