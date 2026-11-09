Brittany Sims, Shera Mae Patricio Draw On Sharply Divided Scorecards (Highlights)

Brittany Sims and Shera Mae Patricio left Arlington without the vacant WBA regular bantamweight belt after a split draw on Sunday’s MVPW 07 prelims. Their ten-round fight at College Park Center produced three sharply different assessments: 100-90 for Patricio, 97-93 for Sims and 95-95.

The outcome interrupted Sims’ nine-fight professional winning streak without adding a defeat to either woman’s record. Most Valuable Promotions’ updated listings put Sims at 10-3-1 with five knockouts and Patricio at 10-0-1 with three stoppages. Patricio remains unbeaten, but her run of ten straight wins has ended.

This was the regular championship opportunity announced in October, not a contest for Dina Thorslund’s separate WBA super title. Neither boxer had entered as the defending regular champion, so the draw did not transfer an existing belt from one woman to the other.

Brittany Sims vs Shera Mae Patricio has been declared a DRAW😱👀 Who do you think won??⬇️⬇️ ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/ZS5UBYMoFE — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

How The Ten Rounds Unfolded

Round 1

Patricio attacked downstairs amid central exchanges; Sims answered her combinations with right hands and a body uppercut.

Round 2

Both landed left hands and hooks. Sims finished combinations before clinches, while Patricio continued working inside.

Round 3

Sims found uppercuts; Patricio’s retreating left hooks helped force a clinch. Loose tape briefly interrupted the action.

Shera Mae Patricio vs Brittany Sims ends in a draw 😳 what do you think? ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/6ZBMef4oHm — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Round 4

Body exchanges continued as swelling developed around Patricio’s left eye, attributed partly to clashes of heads.

Round 5

Sims occupied center ring behind her jab. Patricio countered with quick combinations, including attacks to the torso.

Round 6

Patricio received a head-clash warning. Sims repeatedly found uppercuts and right hands between her opponent’s body combinations.

Round 7

Sims met Patricio’s approach with rights and inside uppercuts, while the Hawaiian’s pace dipped despite continued body work.

How did she eat that shot🤯🤯 ———

Prelims are live NOW on MVP’s YouTube | Main Card 8:30PM EST LIVE on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/ghREs2NJsG — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Round 8

Patricio increased her combination punching. Sims caught her entering with an uppercut, then added jabs and a right.

Round 9

Patricio pressed with rights and clusters downstairs; Sims answered at close range, keeping the exchanges competitive.

Round 10

Both combined inside. Patricio nearly slipped while swinging late, and Sims tried to capitalize before the final bell.

A Championship Opening Neither Could Convert

Sims had reached this challenge as the WBA’s number-one contender after rebuilding from a 1-3 start. Her June promotional debut brought a decision over Naomy Cardenas. Patricio, meanwhile, signed with MVP ahead of the Arlington assignment after collecting regional titles during a professional career that began in 2024.

Their official weigh-in figures were 117.4 pounds for Sims and 116 for Patricio, both below the 118-pound limit. MVP lists both at 5-foot-4½, with Sims holding a half-inch reach advantage, 66 inches to 65½. Those close measurements accompanied a thirteen-year age gap: Sims is listed as 36 and Patricio as 23.

The bout closed a preliminary programme that also included Javier Guerrero’s second-round stoppage of Aiden Anderson. The event’s separate ESPN main card was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, led by Elif Turhan’s IBF lightweight defense against Alycia Baumgardner.