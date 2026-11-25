Vergil Ortiz Jr. has a confirmed replacement opponent for December 5. Premier Boxing Champions announced Wednesday that Brian Mendoza will take Keith Thurman’s place in a ten-round middleweight co-main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The change keeps the unbeaten Ortiz on the David Benavidez–Michal Cieslak show after Thurman’s injury withdrawal. PBC’s November 25 announcement identifies injury as the reason Thurman cannot compete, without specifying the condition. Golden Boy separately confirmed Mendoza as the new opponent in its own November 25 announcement.

There is also a change in distance. The original Ortiz–Thurman listing called for twelve rounds at middleweight; the revised contest is scheduled for ten in the same division. The pay-per-view broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, with DAZN and Prime Video carrying the event. That is the start of the show, not a confirmed ring-walk time for the co-main event.

🚨 FIGHT UPDATE 🚨 Undefeated star @VergilOrtiz will now face top contender @LabalaMendoza in the 10-round middleweight co-main event preceding Benavidez vs. Cieslak on Dec. 5th. Ortiz had originally been scheduled to face former unified champion Keith Thurman, who was forced… pic.twitter.com/Gck8fovnOa — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 25, 2026

Ortiz’s last appearance was his second-round knockout of Erickson Lubin at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on November 8, 2025. The Texas commission’s final results record the finish at 1:30 of that round and list Ortiz at 153.8 pounds. The December assignment is at middleweight rather than the junior middleweight limit of that Texas bout, with a different opponent and a scheduled return more than a year after his last result.

Mendoza returns after a March decision defeat

Ortiz enters at 24-0 with 22 knockouts, while Mendoza is listed at 23-5 with 17 stoppages on PBC’s updated bout page.

Mendoza’s latest appearance ended with a unanimous-decision loss to Yoenis Tellez on March 28 in Las Vegas. The judges scored their ten-round fight 98-92 and 97-93 twice. Tellez had to recover from an accidental headbutt in the third round before working behind his jab to accumulate rounds.

The official written recap also records a strong late flurry from Mendoza in the sixth and exchanges that drew both men into a more aggressive ninth. It was a competitive, full-distance assignment rather than a stoppage defeat, although the decision left Mendoza needing another opportunity to regain momentum.

A former interim champion with a history of upsetting expectations

Mendoza’s most significant victory remains his seventh-round knockout of Sebastian Fundora in April 2023. That result ended Fundora’s unbeaten record and earned Mendoza the WBC interim super welterweight championship. It is the clearest example of the finishing danger he brings despite entering this booking with the less imposing overall record.

His subsequent results have been mixed. He lost decisions to Tim Tszyu in Australia and Serhii Bohachuk in 2024, then stopped Jesus Rojas in the fourth round in July 2025 before the Tellez defeat. The sequence explains why the former interim titleholder remains a recognizable replacement while also making his recent setbacks part of the matchup’s context.

The confirmation moves the story beyond the earlier replacement search. Mendoza and Eric Priest had been reported as options while Jermell Charlo was reported out of the running. Those discussions did not establish a completed fight; the promoters have now supplied a named opponent and a round limit.

The main event remains Benavidez’s cruiserweight unification against Cieslak. The replacement therefore changes Ortiz’s assignment without changing the headline attraction or moving the card away from Glendale.