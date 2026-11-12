Brandon Adams Plans January Return, Pursues Vacant WBC Interim Title

Brandon Adams is due back in the ring in January and is pursuing the WBC interim super welterweight championship. The council supplied that update in its November 11 convention report from Acapulco, where it described the belt as vacant following Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s move to middleweight.

The report does not identify Adams’s opponent, a specific date or a venue. Nor does it state that his January appearance has been sanctioned for the interim belt. A return month and a championship objective are the announced pieces; a completed title-fight agreement is not.

That opportunity sits alongside a separate ambition at the top of the division. WBC world champion Sebastian Fundora is seeking a unification with Jaron Ennis, according to the same report. The council does not present an Adams–Fundora fight as signed or connect Adams to an agreed unification schedule.

Adams leads the current contender list

The WBC’s November 11 rankings place Adams first at 154 pounds, ahead of Bakhram Murtazaliev and Ermal Hadribeaj. Bakary Samake and Abass Baraou complete the top five. Those positions establish where the contenders stand, not which of them will share the ring with Adams in January.

Fundora remains the full champion on that divisional page. The distinction is important: pursuing an interim championship is not an announcement that the world title has become vacant. The rankings also list Keith Thurman eighteenth, while the council’s convention account explains that Ortiz is leaving this weight class.

Adams recently joined Golden Boy, which announced his arrival on October 28. That release recorded 26 victories, four defeats and 16 knockouts for the Watts, California, boxer. It described his desire to become a world champion and the promoter’s intention to provide another major opportunity, without naming his next opponent.

Golden Boy also highlighted his two different successes against Serhii Bohachuk: an eighth-round stoppage in March 2021 and a later unanimous-decision victory. Those are completed results in his record, not evidence that another Bohachuk meeting has been arranged.

The comeback follows a long gap between appearances

The WBA’s fighter record dates the second Bohachuk contest to September 13, 2025, and lists it as a ten-round decision. It remains the latest completed appearance shown there. A January 2027 return would therefore follow a layoff of more than a year, rather than a quick turnaround from the October promotional announcement.

That record also separates his earlier world-title attempt from his regional successes. He lost a twelve-round decision to Jermall Charlo in June 2019 and later suffered a split-decision defeat to Andreas Katzourakis before beating Bohachuk again. The new pursuit is not a defense of a world championship Adams already owns.

Now 37, Adams began his professional career in 2011. His record includes a ten-round decision over Shane Mosley Jr. in November 2018, before the Charlo challenge. The proposed return would add another chapter to that established career, not introduce a new prospect.

One regional step came against Francisco Veron in Atlanta in 2024. The WBA’s contemporary account identifies the prize as its Continental North America super welterweight belt and records scores of 98-91, 96-93 and 95-94 for Adams. That achievement belongs to his previous route through contention; the current WBC interim opportunity is a different championship question.