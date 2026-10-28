Brandon Adams Signs With Golden Boy For Another World Title Push

Brandon Adams is putting the closing stretch of his boxing career in Golden Boy’s stable. The California contender’s signing was announced Wednesday, October 28, with the 26-4 veteran identifying a world championship as the objective of his new promotional partnership.

Adams thanked Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez for the opportunity and described himself as motivated to complete unfinished business. In the company’s written announcement, he said:

I truly believe Golden Boy has the experience, the relationships and the tools to help me reach my ultimate goal of becoming a world champion.

De La Hoya, Golden Boy’s chairman and CEO, pointed to the experience Adams brings against strong opposition and said the company intends to give him a platform for another significant performance. The release did not identify a next opponent, date, venue or contract length.

A veteran with two wins over Bohachuk

At 37, Adams is arriving as an established contender rather than a prospect being introduced to professional boxing. The WBA’s record traces his paid career back to 2011 and lists his latest completed bout as a ten-round unanimous-decision win over Serhii Bohachuk on September 13, 2025.

𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃 ✍️ Excited to welcome 𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑪𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑵 𝑨𝒅𝒂𝒎𝒔 to the Golden Boy boxing stable 💥🥊 pic.twitter.com/rR9sNoD5io — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 28, 2026

That was his second victory over the Ukrainian. Their first meeting ended with Adams stopping Bohachuk in the eighth round in March 2021. Winning one meeting inside the distance and the other on the cards gives concrete substance to the new promoter’s assessment of his experience, without guaranteeing another title opportunity.

His previous attempt at a full world championship came against Jermall Charlo in June 2019. Charlo retained the WBC middleweight belt by unanimous decision in Houston, with scores of 120-108, 120-108 and 119-109. That unsuccessful challenge is the distinction behind Adams seeking a world title now: his later regional championships did not make him a world champion.

One of those regional successes came against Francisco Veron in Atlanta in 2024. The WBA’s contemporary report identifies the prize as its Continental North America super welterweight belt, with Adams taking the decision on scores of 98-91, 96-93 and 95-94. Veron had entered undefeated; the result moved Adams to 25-3 at the time.

The subsequent split-decision loss to Andreas Katzourakis interrupted that progress before the Bohachuk rematch restored him to the win column. Those results help explain why this is a renewed push, not a signing announcement that can be treated as confirmation of an already-secured championship fight.

Adams has used a structured opportunity to move toward contention before. He won the fifth season of The Contender by defeating Shane Mosley Jr. at the Forum in Inglewood in 2018. The WBA then announced that the victory would put him among its top fifteen middleweights, a step that preceded the Charlo challenge. That ranking benefit was part of the sanctioning body’s partnership with the televised competition.

A coaching role alongside his own ambitions

The Watts native also works on the coaching side. Golden Boy says he opened Cannonnation Boxing Gym in Santa Fe Springs in October 2022 and serves as a part-owner and coach. Its account links his work with younger fighters to confidence and discipline as well as boxing technique.