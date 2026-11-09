Brad Rea Stops Ezra Taylor In Round 2 At Manchester (Highlights)

Bradley Rea retained his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title by stopping Ezra Taylor at 0:58 of the second round at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday, November 7. The ten-round contest formed part of the Joshua Buatsi–Willy Hutchinson rematch bill.

The result moves the Manchester fighter to 23-2 with 12 stoppages. Taylor leaves at 13-2 with nine knockouts, suffering his second professional defeat after losing a decision to Hutchinson in March.

Round 1: Rea edges the early exchanges

The opening round was cautious rather than a sustained shootout. Ringside reporter John Evans described a sharp exchange in the center of the ring in which Rea landed the more effective work.

CompuBox credited Rea with 11 connections from 47 attempts, compared with Taylor’s eight from 39. The difference came partly through the jab: the champion landed six of 24, while the challenger connected with four of 23. Their power-punch totals were closer, five landed against four.

Round 2: A left hook changes the fight

The decisive exchange came when both men stood their ground and threw. Rea’s left hook sent Taylor to the canvas. The challenger rose and was permitted to continue, but the champion followed with punches from both hands. Referee Michael Alexander intervened as Taylor came under that renewed pressure, ending the fight before the round reached its first minute.

The final punch report records six successful power shots from Rea’s 14 attempts during the shortened second round. Taylor landed two from eight in that category. Those figures describe the exchanges that were counted; they are not judges’ scores, nor do they mean that every landed punch carried equal force.

A second rebuilding win at light heavyweight

Rea entered this assignment after stopping Liam Cameron in four rounds in May. That victory followed his defeat by Lyndon Arthur, who had taken his European title. Saturday’s regional-belt defense therefore extends his response to that setback rather than marking a first arrival at domestic championship level.

Before the Taylor matchup was settled, Rea told Evans in a September written interview that he had asked for another meeting with Arthur on this Manchester show. He left the discussions to his team and accepted the Taylor proposal when it came back. His stated ambition was to build toward headlining important fights in his home city, not simply to collect another routine appearance.

Taylor had returned to California to work with trainer Malik Scott after the Hutchinson defeat. This was an opportunity to demonstrate improvement against another established domestic opponent. Instead, Rea supplied the setback, while no next opponent for the winner was announced in the verified result material.