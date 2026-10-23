Benavidez–Cieslak Unification Confirmed For Glendale, DAZN, Prime Video

David Benavidez will meet Michal Cieslak in a cruiserweight unification at Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena on December 5. Premier Boxing Champions confirmed the Arizona card Thursday, placing Vergil Ortiz Jr. versus Keith Thurman underneath it.

DAZN and Prime Video will offer the pay-per-view. PBC says tickets go on sale October 23 at noon Pacific through the arena. That is the sale time, not an announced opening bell; its statement does not give the complete running order.

The venue’s own current calendar independently lists Benavidez–Cieslak for December 5. Although the WBC describes the location as Phoenix in its announcement, PBC identifies the specific arena in Glendale. Those descriptions refer to the same Arizona booking, rather than two different announced sites.

Cieslak brings the WBC championship into the unification

The WBC’s October 22 confirmation identifies this as Cieslak’s first defense as its full cruiserweight champion. He was elevated in September after the championship became vacant, having earned the interim belt against Jean Pascal in June 2025. That progression matters to the stakes: Cieslak is defending the organization’s full championship, while Benavidez is attempting to add it to the two cruiserweight titles he already holds. This is not a contest for an interim belt.

His victory over Gilberto Ramirez in May established him at cruiserweight after earlier world-title success at super middleweight and light heavyweight. The WBC belt offers another division-specific achievement, with three organizations’ championships involved rather than an undisputed designation.

CRUISERWEIGHT UNIFICATION INCOMING! 🏆🏆🏆 Unbeaten Unified Cruiserweight World Champion David Benavidez returns to battle WBC Cruiserweight World Champion Michal Cieslak on December 5th, LIVE on PPV from @DDArenaAZ in Glendale, AZ. PLUS, @VergilOrtiz battles @keithfthurmanjr… pic.twitter.com/QRz4WFj8SB — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 22, 2026

The official confirmation also answers a point left open in Benavidez’s earlier discussion of his plans. He had identified Cieslak and a December appearance in Arizona while saying he did not yet know which streaming service would carry it. Thursday’s promotion supplies the named platforms and building; it is not the first time he has publicly discussed the opponent.

Ortiz–Thurman occupies the co-main slot

PBC lists Ortiz–Thurman as the scheduled 12-round co-main event, describing it as a middleweight bout. The post does not announce a championship for that pairing; it should not be presented as a confirmed junior-middleweight title defense.

Robert Garcia’s explanation of Ortiz’s return concerns the trainer’s reasons for wanting his fighter active again. The new card confirmation establishes where that return sits alongside the cruiserweight main event.

The WBC has identified a possible next challenger

In its October 14 report, the sanctioning body addressed Jai Opetaia’s position. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said, in an English translation of the organization’s Spanish account:

Opetaia asked to be considered the mandatory challenger and the WBC accepted. We’ll see what happens.

Sulaiman pointed to the upcoming convention for decisions. His explanation described a requested and accepted challenger designation, not a finalized date or a guarantee of the winner’s next appearance. It leaves the December championship contest as the immediate assignment.