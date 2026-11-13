Ben Shalom Refers Martin Bakole Cardiff Booking To Lawyers

Ben Shalom says he has referred Martin Bakole’s newly announced Cardiff fight to BOXXER’s lawyers, maintaining that the heavyweight remains under contract with his company. The promoter gave that response to Uncrowned on Thursday, November 12, after Bakole was listed against Solomon Adebayo on the Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card.

Shalom told reporter Darshan Desai that he learned of the booking when it became public. Asked about BOXXER’s contractual position, he said:

“Nothing has changed since our position in April/May.”

The report also attributes to Shalom a suspicion that Zuffa Boxing helped arrange the bout and may have contacted Bakole earlier this year. That is his allegation, not an established finding. Uncrowned separately reports that Dana White helped assemble the supporting card despite a contractual restriction on promoting the Cardiff event. Referral to lawyers does not establish that a new lawsuit has been filed or that the fight has been cancelled.

Bakole set out his opposing position in a written April 8 post. He said his lawyer had advised him that his agreement had ended and accused Shalom of contacting others to stop him fighting. He described the dispute as affecting his ability to earn money and support his family, rejected Shalom’s authority to act as his promoter, and said he would not make further payments to him. Those were Bakole’s claims about the relationship, rather than a published ruling on the contract.

For everybody asking what is happening with me. I am ready to fight anytime but one man is trying to ruin my career: Ben Shalom. I don’t understand why he is doing it. He has been earning money from me for years and years and has kept me tied up in a contract. My lawyer has… pic.twitter.com/73qeud9f2c — Martin Bakole (@MartinBakole01) April 8, 2026

BOXXER’s reply that day defended its handling of the heavyweight. The company said it had secured major opportunities and his highest purses during their working relationship. It attributed the lack of subsequent fights to offers Bakole had declined or been unavailable to accept. Its statement also alleged damaging interference by a third party, without identifying that party in the post, and said it remained committed to arranging a return when he could compete at the highest level.

Neither of those April statements publishes the agreement itself, its expiry provisions or a decision determining which side’s interpretation is correct. Their competing accounts explain why a bout announcement alone does not settle the promotional dispute.

What Netflix Currently Lists

The broadcaster’s November 11 announcement names four heavyweight matchups for December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Alongside the headline contest and Bakole’s assignment, it lists Deontay Wilder against Jai Opetaia and Da’Mazion Vanhouter against Michael Essomba. The two newest additions to that card were announced before Shalom’s legal response.

Netflix’s accompanying event information says the show will stream globally to its members without an additional event charge. Its current fight-card page continues to name Bakole and Adebayo, but does not provide contractual clearance, a court decision or a resolution of BOXXER’s objection.