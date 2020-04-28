Nicaragua’s Bufalo Boxing Promotions (BBP) Continues Business During Coronavirus

The coronavirus has stopped literally every facet of life. Travel, sports, the workforce, and everyday activities have all been put on the backburner. Until the virus’s infected numbers slow down, everyone across the globe has been forced indoors. UFC President Dana White has stated that his goal is for the UFC to be the first sport to come back amidst the virus. But, boxing in Nicaragua is gotten Dana beat because they have never stopped putting on events. Nicaragua’s BBP boxing still remains, although regular temperature checks and fact masks are now included in the events.

Bufalo Boxing is a combat sports promotion based in Managua, Nicaragua. The “BBP” is known for its fact past and insane action during fights. During the global pandemic, the BBP has held events on February 29, March 14, and April 25 which was two days ago.

Details of the BBP

The Alexis Arguello Sports Complex in Managua, Nicaragua had at least 1000 people in attendance to watch the event, regardless of what’s happening in the world. But, there were precautionary measures. According to Bloody Elbow, each member of the crowd was made to sit two seats away from each other. Furthermore, there were regulatory temperature checks and hand sanitizers available for all spectators.

Boxing event goes ahead in Nicaragua with face masks and temperature checks https://t.co/Rk0PUHHCKC — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 27, 2020

The promoter of the BBP, Rosendo “El Búfalo” Álvarez, has very little fear of the virus. He spoke to Fox Sports about the situation.

“Here we don’t fear the coronavirus, and there is no quarantine. The three deaths (reported so far by the Ministry of Health) came from outside and nobody within the country has been contaminated,” Álvarez said.

The State of Nicaragua

According to Alvarez, “Nicaragua is a poor country, and the boxers have to eat. They can’t stay shut up in their house.” Meanwhile, the country’s government insists that there are only 13 confirmed cases of the virus, as well as and three deaths.