Alycia Baumgardner Picks Han Over Dubois Before Turhan Title Challenge

Alycia Baumgardner picked Stephanie Han to beat Caroline Dubois, while Dubois insisted a future meeting with Baumgardner remained her objective. Their competing positions appeared in the official written release from Friday’s MVPW-07 press conference in Arlington, Texas, adding a personal edge to two separate lightweight championship paths.

Baumgardner accused Dubois of avoiding Elif Nur Turhan; that was her allegation, not an established account of negotiations. Dubois accused Baumgardner of evasion in return but acknowledged that each had an opponent to beat first. Han accepted the underdog label while maintaining she could become undisputed. Baumgardner explained her confidence:

Experience is everything in boxing, and I have that under my belt.

In the same release, Baumgardner predicted a technical advantage over Turhan. The Turkish champion credited her preparation, treated her opponent’s confidence as normal and welcomed three-minute rounds. Her remarks were supplied in translation by the promoter.

Why the two fights do not settle the whole division

The confirmed February contest puts Dubois’s WBC and WBO titles against Han’s WBA championship. As announced Friday, they will headline MVPW-09 on February 20, 2027, at GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso. It is a three-belt unification, not an undisputed championship bout: the IBF title belongs to the separate Turhan–Baumgardner matchup.

That division of belts explains the interest in a subsequent meeting without making one a booking. MVP’s February announcement named Han and Dubois, not the winner of Sunday’s main event as a guaranteed next opponent. The supporting card and additional event details remain to be announced.

Dubois combined the WBC and WBO championships by defeating Terri Harper in April and defended against Amelia Moore in August, according to the promoter’s announcement. Han took the vacant WBA belt against Hannah Terlep in February 2025 and has made three defenses. Her hometown has already hosted her May victory over Holly Holm, so the February venue continues an established local connection rather than introducing one.

Baumgardner’s next test is already fixed

Sunday’s assignment moves Baumgardner from her championship division at 130 pounds to 135. The original August 25 announcement scheduled ten three-minute rounds against Turhan at College Park Center. The challenger’s previous undisputed status at super featherweight does not transfer to lightweight; she must win a different champion’s belt in the ring.

Turhan earned the IBF championship by stopping Beatriz Ferreira in the fifth round in December 2025. She then defended against Taylah Gentzen in January and Gabriella Tellez in June, the promoter’s original event release states. Those defenses give specific context to Baumgardner’s challenge: she is facing an established titleholder, not contesting a vacant championship. She signed with MVP through its Matchroom alliance in August.

The longer rounds are also not a first experiment for Baumgardner. The same announcement records her previous three-minute-round defenses against Leila Beaudoin and Bo Mi Re Shin. That experience under the format is distinct from a prediction about how Turhan will handle it.

MVP lists Sunday’s preliminary broadcast for 5:15 p.m. Eastern on the ESPN App, followed by the main card at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.