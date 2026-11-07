Barry McGuigan Picks Opetaia To Stop Wilder But Warns His Power Remains

Barry McGuigan expects Jai Opetaia to stop Deontay Wilder, but he has not dismissed the American’s remaining danger. His November 6 Mirror column, also published by AOL, favors the Australian’s timing, speed and variety ahead of their heavyweight meeting.

McGuigan’s technical case is that Opetaia can control the center behind his jab despite conceding height and reach. He sees Wilder’s recent deterioration and difficulty against varied attacks as vulnerabilities, rather than believing the smaller fighter needs to overpower him.

Opetaia is a fine all rounder; good timing, fast hands, can punch and has a solid chin.

His prediction allows two routes: an early finish, possibly within three rounds, or a gradual breakdown before the championship rounds. His assessment of Wilder’s punch resistance is an opinion about the matchup, not a medical finding.

The warning alongside McGuigan’s pick

In a separate written reply on X later that evening, McGuigan agreed with a reader’s concern about fighters continuing too long. Yet he also argued that Wilder remained dangerous at 41, citing his punching power and arguing that his number of damaging defeats was relatively limited.

That qualification matters alongside the column’s emphatic prediction. McGuigan was not saying that age had made Wilder harmless; his follow-up distinguished the veteran’s finishing threat from his confidence in Opetaia’s overall advantages.

I agree Jimmy, so many of these guys stay around to long, however at 41 and not having had to many damaging defeats, Wilder is considered a danger. The last thing a fighter looses is his punching power and Deontay could knock the house down. 🧨🧨🧨 https://t.co/JDXFlTLQ43 — Barry McGuigan (@ClonesCyclone) November 6, 2026

Wilder’s recent record gives the debate context

Wilder’s official promotional record lists 45 victories, four defeats and a draw, with 43 wins by knockout. His most recent appearance was an April 4 split-decision win over Derek Chisora at London’s O2 Arena, following a seventh-round stoppage of Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in June 2025.

The setbacks preceding those wins are also specific. Joseph Parker defeated him over twelve rounds in December 2023, and Zhilei Zhang stopped him in the fifth in June 2024. Tyson Fury had already stopped him in round seven of their February 2020 rematch and round eleven of their October 2021 trilogy bout. Those results document the recent losses without independently establishing McGuigan’s claims about current durability.

Opetaia’s latest cruiserweight outing was not entirely straightforward either. The promotion’s September 12 written recap records a ninth-round technical knockout of Noel Mikaelian at 1:30, extending his unbeaten record to 31-0 with 24 stoppages. It also describes Mikaelian hurting him with a right hand in the seventh before the Australian recovered.

That episode gives a concrete counterpoint to an uncomplicated prediction of dominance. Opetaia overcame the trouble and finished at cruiserweight; the next assignment puts him across from a career heavyweight rather than repeating the same divisional test.

A prediction about an already confirmed December fight

Netflix’s current card announcement confirms Wilder against Opetaia on December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua headline the event, which will stream globally to Netflix members without an additional event charge. Opetaia is moving up from cruiserweight for the supporting heavyweight contest.

The broadcaster’s listing does not name a title at stake in Wilder–Opetaia or supply their individual ring-walk time. McGuigan’s new analysis therefore concerns how an advertised matchup may unfold; it does not establish a different booking, a guaranteed outcome or a championship defense at heavyweight.