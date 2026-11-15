Bakary Samake Outpoints Uisma Lima To Reclaim WBC Silver Title – Highlights

Uisma Lima brought the early pressure; Bakary Samake supplied the stronger finish. Their November 14 bout at the Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan in Levallois-Perret, France, ended with the home fighter taking a unanimous decision and regaining the vacant WBC Silver super welterweight title.

Samake moves to 20-1 with 11 knockouts, while Lima falls to 16-3. This was the Frenchman’s return after Ermal Hadribeaj ended his unbeaten run in May, rather than a defense of a belt he still held.

Samake vs. Lima: Round-by-round

Round 1

Lima immediately pressured the body and head. Samake waited against the ropes, using a shoulder-led defensive posture before looking for counters rather than matching the visitor’s output.

Round 2

The Portuguese-based Angolan kept moving forward in straight lines. His offense remained the immediate threat, with the Frenchman resisting rather than yet taking command.

Round 3

A sharp counter to the face and a following combination shook Lima. Samake’s hand speed began producing clearer successes after the difficult opening exchanges.

Round 4

Fast combinations pushed the visitor backward, but the attacks came in bursts. Between them, Lima regained the initiative and maintained a steadier offensive presence.

Round 5

Samake remained effective in the broadcaster’s account of the fifth. Lima nevertheless stayed in the contest, with no stoppage materializing as the bout moved toward halfway.

Round 6

Body work offered Lima a route to counterattack. Across the first half, neither the eventual result nor the home fighter’s explosive moments erased the visitor’s sustained work.

Round 7

Lima’s jab and left hand continued setting the tempo. He used small pivots to evade the right, while Samake struggled to make his combinations consistently accurate.

Round 8

A right cross opened the way for a two-handed attack from Samake. Lima absorbed the sequence and searched for another breath, yet still landed to the face and kept pressing.

Round 9

The local fighter increased the intensity with a forceful opening combination. Close-range shots threatened a finish, although the opponent’s defense prevented an immediate breakthrough.

Round 10

Lima went down early after a short left hook, and referee Jon Llona Fernandez administered a count. The exchange involved tangled positioning, but the bout continued.

Round 11

The visitor fell again and rose with visible damage around his right eye. Samake pursued the stoppage without persuading his opponent to surrender.

Round 12

Samake kept seeking a stoppage, while Lima resisted through the last bell. The pair touched heads afterward.

Three cards, one decision

The scores were 118-109 from Brahim Ait Aadi, 116-111 from Robert Verwijs and 114-113 from Pablo Gonzalez. The French federation’s finalized result confirms all three totals. The federation described a sustained late push after an opening half in which Lima had repeatedly taken the initiative.

Before the fight, Samake had made weight management a central part of his rebuilding plan. In his written pre-fight interview, he attributed the earlier setback partly to an extended preparation disrupted by cancellations and postponements. He said improved diet and nutrition, rather than wholesale changes, were his response; that remains his assessment of what went wrong.

Lima also arrived with a meaningful recent win in France. The WBC recorded his ninth-round stoppage of Souleimane Mohammedi in April for its International title, achieved by progressively increasing pressure. Neither belt is the full world championship that Sebastian Fundora defended against Hadribeaj on October 17.