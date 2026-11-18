All Women’s Sports Network will carry four hours of live coverage from Apex Empress in Houston on Friday, November 20. The broadcaster announced on November 18 that nine bouts from the all-women’s professional boxing show will air beginning at 8 p.m. ET, or 5 p.m. PT, in partnership with promoter BiYu Holdings.

Jewry Rodriguez headlines against Chantal Sumrall at BiYu Arena, with Azariah Cottrell in the co-main event. AWSN also identified unbeaten Stephanie Simon among the featured fighters. The network’s announcement gives viewers a television window for the event rather than announcing those previously scheduled matchups for the first time.

A television window alongside the event’s streaming plans

BiYu had already named Al Bernstein and Cynthia Conte as the ringside commentary team in its November 12 announcement. Their partnership on Global Boxing Network’s Women’s Boxing Weekly will carry over to this show. The promoter described Bernstein’s championship-fight broadcasting experience and Conte’s reporting background as complementary parts of the broadcast.

That earlier release identified CombatVisionTV as the worldwide streaming outlet. AWSN’s new announcement concerns its own live television coverage; it does not say the previously announced stream has been withdrawn. Bobby Harrison, BiYu’s chief executive, presented the series as a platform for developing women’s professional boxing talent.

Earlier women’s boxing distribution initiatives include MVP’s TikTok LIVE launch with Serrano–Manzur, whose card also featured Mortensen–Flores for a world title.

The promotion’s November 2 venue preview below shows the setting for the event. It predates the AWSN announcement and is not a new fight result or an interview supplying the remarks reported here.

Rodriguez’s first headlining appearance comes at home

Rodriguez discussed the significance of the assignment in BiYu’s November 16 written feature. She credited father and longtime trainer Paul Rodriguez with understanding her strengths and areas for improvement, while assistant coach Roscoe Hill has added another perspective to her preparation. Her aim is to translate a decorated amateur background into success in the professional ring.

A win on November 20 will mean a lot because this is my first main event, and it’s happening right here in my hometown.

Rodriguez said in that release that Sumrall’s experience deserved respect. She did not frame the matchup as a formality: her preparation has focused on handling different situations against an opponent accustomed to professional competition. The promoter records her debut as a second-round technical knockout of Kim Colbert in February 2026, making Friday her second professional appearance.

Cottrell’s own November 16 written statement emphasized development under father and trainer CJ Cottrell. She wants to demonstrate control and skill as well as punching power, and regards each bout as a chance to gain experience rather than rush toward her championship ambition. The Hawaiian prospect, fighting out of Las Vegas, also spoke about supporters at home being able to follow her career through the stream.

The scheduled card and televised selection are not identical totals

The promoter’s current event page lists eleven scheduled bouts, while AWSN specifies nine for its broadcast. Those figures describe different scopes: the full live lineup and the televised selection. The card identifies Cottrell’s opponent by her full name, Erika Jeanette Hernandez Abarca, resolving the shorter Hernandez and Abarca references used in the announcements.

Simon is listed against Susana Bolanos Lopez, while Yuliahn Luna Avila is paired with Thalia Joseline Limon. These are scheduled contests, not completed outcomes. They join the Friday boxing lineup alongside the two featured prospects.