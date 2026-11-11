AWE To Air Malajika-Ngxeke IBO Title Fight On November 21

AWE has confirmed exclusive United States television coverage of Charlton Malajika against Landile Ngxeke on November 21, with the live broadcast beginning at noon Eastern. The vacant IBO bantamweight championship heads a Golden Gloves card advertised with four title contests.

The venue is Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Gauteng. Boxing South Africa lists the tournament on its official calendar, names Rodney Berman as promoter and identifies the main event as a world-title contest. The regulator’s listing and the broadcaster’s announcement agree on the date and championship at stake.

Malajika enters with a 9–1–1 record, while Ngxeke is listed at 17–2–1. The broadcaster’s written release, dated November 10, presents this as its third world-title telecast in six months. Its earlier broadcasts included Milan Prat against Brandon Thysse in October and the Kevin Lerena–Ryad Merhy rematch in May.

The matchup gives Ngxeke another opportunity at a world championship after his December 2025 loss to Jose Salas Reyes in an IBF bantamweight title fight. In his original September report, journalist Monwabisi Jimlongo described Ngxeke as the reigning South African bantamweight champion and noted that his only two defeats had come against opponents from the Philippines and Mexico. Malajika, meanwhile, drew with David Mwale in Zambia. That result remains a draw, regardless of his team’s belief that he deserved the decision.

Mitchell and Nathan back different main-event winners

The promoter’s November 9 written predictions offer contrasting assessments of the headliners. Brian Mitchell expects Malajika to stop Ngxeke in the late rounds. Colin Nathan backs the other boxer, citing Ngxeke’s experience, toughness and stronger previous opposition. Neither assessment is a result or a guarantee about how the scheduled fight will unfold.

There is more agreement over the heavyweight pairing of Juan “JJ” Alberts and Shaun Potgieter. Both pick Potgieter, although Mitchell specifically anticipates a points win because he considers Alberts durable. Nathan emphasizes Potgieter’s greater experience and ability to raise his performance when necessary.

For Roarke Knapp against Phikelani Khumalo, Nathan chooses Knapp and points to his preparation and familiarity with a former sparring partner. Mitchell leaves two possibilities open: a Khumalo stoppage or a Knapp points victory. Their light heavyweight selections also differ, with Mitchell choosing Bryan Thysse on points and Nathan declining to separate the fighters.

What is on the current Grudge Night card?

Golden Gloves’ current lineup schedules the bantamweight headliner for twelve rounds. Alberts and Potgieter are booked for ten rounds for the vacant IBO Africa heavyweight championship. Thysse faces Tuvia Wewege over the same distance for the vacant IBO Africa light heavyweight belt.

Knapp and Khumalo contest the South African middleweight title over twelve rounds. An eight-round heavyweight bout between Ethan Peters and Nyiko Nkuna completes the five-fight card displayed by the promoter. The world, continental and national championships are separate prizes, rather than four versions of the main event’s belt.

AWE president Charles Herring welcomed the opportunity to televise the headliners and predicted an aggressive contest. His broader programming plans remain expectations: the channel hopes to show another world-title fight before year’s end and as many as six cards in 2027. No additional opponents or dates are confirmed in that announcement.