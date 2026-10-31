Atif Oberlton Targets World Title Shot After Confidence-Boosting Ten-Round Test

Atif Oberlton is targeting a light-heavyweight world-title opportunity through his November 7 assignment against Deon Nicholson. In Salita Promotions’ October 7 written announcement, the unbeaten southpaw said his previous ten-round appearance had strengthened his confidence and that he believed he could handle Nicholson’s challenge.

Their scheduled ten-round contest is the co-main event at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on the Abraham Perez–Yankiel Rivera show. DAZN’s broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET, or 6 p.m. local time. This is an advance on statements issued earlier in October, not a newly announced fight or a claim that either boxer has already won.

Three fighters. 40 wins. Zero losses. Atif Oberlton, Pryce Taylor and Sardius Simmons put their undefeated records on the line November 7 in Albuquerque. 📅 Saturday, Nov. 7 | 8 PM ET⁰📍 Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque⁰📺 Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/kQpb9TzZ2z — Salita Promotions (@SalitaProm) October 30, 2026

Oberlton’s focus is on the next level

Oberlton is 17-0 with 14 knockouts. The announcement records his August 15 shutout decision over Roamer Alexis Angulo, following eight straight stoppages. He said sustained activity with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records had put his career where he wanted it.

“Nicholson is the next step, and I’m coming to put myself one step closer to a world title shot.”

Nicholson is 23-1 with 19 knockouts and works with longtime Deontay Wilder trainer Jay Deas in Tuscaloosa. He said he was already prepared and saw the fight as his chance to earn bigger opportunities.

A Philadelphia southpaw with a distinctive identity

Oberlton’s official promotional biography traces his foundation to the United States’ 2020 national team and two National Golden Gloves championships. The Philadelphia fighter boxes from a southpaw stance and stands 6-foot-3. That amateur background is a more substantial part of his development than a knockout percentage alone can show.

The same biography describes the personality behind his “Lord Pretty Calvo” nickname and his elaborate ring entrances. It identifies alopecia, which he has experienced since adolescence, as part of the story behind the moniker. His public presentation is deliberately distinctive, but the immediate professional objective he described in October was competitive advancement rather than simply making an entrance.

The promoter also points to his stoppage of Joseph George in Detroit and a fifth-round corner retirement against Carlos Gongora as milestones. Those are separate earlier contests, not action from the upcoming Nicholson fight. The Angulo decision then supplied a different test ahead of another scheduled ten-round appearance.

Atif Oberlton turns heads with the style. Keeps them watching with the hands. 💥 From the fit to the footwork, Philly’s undefeated light heavyweight contender has a style you can’t teach. Deon Nicholson gets a closer look November 7. 📍 Albuquerque | 📺 @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/KOIdW6C50I — Salita Promotions (@SalitaProm) October 26, 2026

Perez’s homecoming heads the Albuquerque bill

Perez, listed at 15-0 with seven knockouts, defends his WBA interim flyweight championship against Rivera, who is 8-1-1 with four stoppages. The main event follows Perez’s recovery from a near-fatal drowning incident in 2024. The official event announcement says he returned to boxing in 2025 and won the interim belt from Jonathan Gonzalez in June 2026.

Salita Promotions and Legacy Boxing Promotions are staging the card in association with Wynn Records. Perez has spoken about wanting a major fight in his hometown, while Rivera described the assignment as an opportunity to restore his place among leading flyweights after a defeat. Oberlton–Nicholson supports that championship contest; it is not the evening’s main event.

In a separate written post on October 30, Salita Promotions again highlighted the unbeaten records that Oberlton, Pryce Taylor and Sardius Simmons will put on the line in Albuquerque. That current promotional update confirms their continued place on the announced November 7 bill.

The same bill includes Pryce Taylor’s heavyweight title opportunity against Tsotne Rogava.