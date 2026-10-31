Ashleyann Lozada Faces Veronica Tosi In December 5 WBA Title Eliminator

Ashleyann Lozada will face Veronica Tosi in a ten-round super-bantamweight bout on December 5 at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. In its October 27 announcement, Salita Promotions billed the contest as a WBA world-title eliminator, giving the unbeaten Puerto Rican Olympian a significant assignment against a former European champion.

The Italian Boxing Federation’s October 22 notice identifies the contest as a WBA Gold eliminator at 122 pounds. The WBA also lists the matchup under its Gold designation. These are the announced stakes for the upcoming contest, not a claim that the full world championship will be awarded that night.

Lozada brings distance experience into a ten-round test

Lozada’s promoter lists her at 5-0 with one knockout. Her recorded professional results include an August 14 unanimous decision over Paulette Cuesta across ten rounds and an eight-round decision against Debora Anahi Dionicius on May 9. Both appearances came this year, providing recent distance work ahead of another scheduled ten-round assignment.

Her earlier record includes an eight-round decision over Melissa Oddessa Parker in Puerto Rico in October 2025. The first two professional outings were a four-round decision against Denise Moran and a first-round stoppage of Carmen Vargas. The WBA lists Lozada at No. 2 in its September super-bantamweight rankings, with the Gold designation.

Her moment. Her people. Her shot at a world title. 🇵🇷 Undefeated Olympian Ashleyann Lozada faces former European champion Veronica Tosi in a WBA title eliminator. 📍 Dec. 5 | Bayamón

🎟️ https://t.co/K8cI5jFzLR

📺 Wynn Records Network | 8 PM ET pic.twitter.com/JFwhiMihCy — Salita Promotions (@SalitaProm) October 27, 2026

The 35-year-old southpaw is a native of Corozal who represented Puerto Rico at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Her official promotional biography identifies her as the island’s first female Olympic boxer. She qualified after taking bronze at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, before moving into professional boxing.

Her amateur background also includes Central American and Caribbean Games gold medals in 2018 and 2023. Salita Promotions describes those consecutive titles as a first for a Puerto Rican boxer, male or female. Lozada subsequently signed with the promoter and Mark Taffet Media, bringing that international amateur experience into her paid career.

Tosi’s record includes a previous trip abroad

Tosi is listed by the WBA at 9-2 with three knockouts. The Italian, known as The Butcher, is 38 and has competed professionally since 2019. Her most recent recorded appearance was a ten-round unanimous decision against Elisa Papa in Italy in May, following an eight-round contest with Cristina Garganese in July 2025.

Her record also includes ten-round decisions against Natalia Francesca in June 2024 and Anna Lisa Brozzi in December 2023. This will not be her first professional appearance outside Italy: she faced Sarah Mahfoud over eight rounds in Denmark in May 2023. The WBA’s September rankings place Tosi at No. 11 at bantamweight, below the 122-pound limit for this assignment.

The Bayamon broadcast and championship headliner

Wynn Records Network’s December 5 broadcast is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. That is the advertised show time, not a confirmed ring-walk time for Lozada and Tosi. Tickets are being offered through Ticketera for the card promoted by Salita Promotions and Universal Promotions in association with Wynn Records.

Litzy Vazquez and Stephanie Piñeiro headline the event for the WBA and WBC super-lightweight championships vacated by Katie Taylor. The main event competes in a different division from Lozada–Tosi; the supporting eliminator should not be confused with that two-belt championship contest.