Arthur Biyarslanov Questions Delgado Withdrawal After Losing Riyadh Title Opportunity

Arthur Biyarslanov has challenged the explanation surrounding Lindolfo Delgado’s withdrawal from their October 31 title fight in Riyadh. Writing on X during Saturday’s card, the unbeaten Canadian questioned whether the reaction would have been different had he been the fighter who failed to appear.

The two men had been matched for the vacant IBF junior welterweight championship on the Canelo Alvarez–Christian Mbilli undercard. The contest never took place, leaving Biyarslanov without the world-title opportunity included in the original undercard announcement. His new response addresses that lost assignment, rather than announcing a replacement opponent or another date.

Biyarslanov points to twelve weeks of preparation

Biyarslanov said he spent twelve hard weeks away from friends and family preparing. He said he had taken the risks being discussed. He also said 19 of the card’s 20 boxers arrived and complained that, after waiting a full week, he had received neither an explanation from Delgado’s team nor acknowledgment of his own position.

He opened his complaint with the question:

“I wonder what the narrative would have been like if it was me that did not show up to the fight…”

I wonder what the narrative would have been like if it was me that did not show up to the fight…I trained 12 hard weeks away from friends/family and”risked” as they say…. 19/20 boxers showed up. I waited a fuIl week but no mentions of my name or explanation from Delgados team… — Arthur Biyarslanov (@ArthurNoxchi) October 31, 2026

In a follow-up, he said he remained determined to obtain what he believed was meant for him. Neither post confirmed a rescheduled contest.

Its okay… Sooner or later i will take whats meant for me and nobody will get a chance to take it away from me. #140 #worldchampion #unified — Arthur Biyarslanov (@ArthurNoxchi) October 31, 2026

Kambosos says the next response belongs to the IBF

Jimmy Kambosos replied directly to Biyarslanov’s complaint. He argued that, if their positions had been reversed, Delgado’s camp would have demanded action over Biyarslanov’s ranking and requested the next available contender. That was Kambosos’s assessment of a hypothetical situation, not an announced sanctioning-body decision.

Kambosos said Biyarslanov’s team had remained patient and would wait to see how the IBF responded. His reply did not supply a ruling, a replacement or a new fight date. The distinction leaves the boxer’s frustration separate from the question of what happens to the championship assignment.

I will answer that for you as I have seen it all before. If the shoe was on the other foot. Team Delgado would have jumped up and down and demanded to the IBF and SELA for you to be removed from your IBF ranking and as your the challenger and Delgado is the Mandatory they would… — jimmy Kambosos (@BearKambosos) October 31, 2026

The earlier cancellation report left rescheduling open

The complaint follows Dan Rafael’s October 27 report that the fight was off. Citing a source involved in the event, Rafael said Delgado’s passport had expired or was approaching expiry. He reported that it had been renewed the previous week and that Saudi authorities were processing the visa.

According to Rafael’s account, the visa was expected to be issued on Sunday, when Delgado opted out. That reporting did not settle which passport-expiry scenario applied, and it was not a published finding by the IBF. In a separate written response, Rafael said Biyarslanov would not fight a replacement that Saturday and left open whether or when the matchup would be rescheduled.

For Biyarslanov, the interruption comes after a progression through amateur international competition and a regional professional championship. His promoter, Eye of the Tiger, records his 2015 Pan American Games gold, 2016 Olympic appearance and 2024 NABF title win over Elias Haedo. His current X profile lists him at 21-0 with 17 knockouts. The cancelled booking would have offered a world championship beyond the regional belt he has already won.