Arnold Barboza Jr. To Face Oscar Duarte For WBC Silver Welterweight Title

Arnold Barboza Jr. and Oscar Duarte are lined up to meet on January 23 for the WBC Silver welterweight championship. The matchup emerged from the sanctioning body’s convention in Acapulco, with Salvador Rodriguez reporting the date in his November 11 update from the mandatory-challenger session.

The WBC’s own written summary confirms the pairing under its welterweight decisions. That places this contest at 147 pounds, rather than treating it as another junior welterweight assignment for two boxers whose recent careers have included significant fights at 140.

Rodriguez also reported that the winner would face Samuel Molina. His update describes a further opponent in the Silver-title picture, not an immediate challenge to the organization’s world champion. A date for that subsequent contest was not provided.

Ryan Garcia remains the WBC welterweight champion. The convention summary says he has fulfilled his mandatory obligation by defeating Conor Benn and may make a voluntary defense. It separately identifies Souleymane Cissokho against Alberto Puello as the interim-title matchup. Neither of those championships is the belt assigned to Barboza–Duarte.

Barboza Builds On His Move To Welterweight

For Barboza, the booking follows a successful move up in weight. Golden Boy’s official March 14 event record lists his unanimous-decision victory over Kenneth Sims Jr. in a 12-round welterweight main event at Honda Center in Anaheim. His record there moved to 33 wins against one defeat, with 11 knockouts.

The promoter’s current biography identifies that performance as his WBO Global-title victory. It was also his first appearance following the loss to Teofimo Lopez in Times Square on May 2, 2025, when he challenged for the super lightweight championship. The January assignment therefore continues his subsequent campaign in the heavier division, rather than reviving that earlier title challenge.

Welter: Ryan García en periodo voluntario. Souleymanne Cissokho vs Alberto Puello irán por el interino WBC. Ya tienen acuerdo. 🔥🔥🔥 Arnold Barboza vs Óscar Duarte combatirán enero 23 por el cinturón Plata y ganador vs Samuel Molina. pic.twitter.com/APOoIFLH4u — Salvador Rodriguez (@ChavaESPN) November 11, 2026

Before meeting Lopez, the Californian had beaten Jack Catterall by split decision in Manchester for the WBO interim super lightweight title. Those championship opportunities came at a different weight from the new WBC pairing.

Duarte Enters With A Separate Silver-Title History

Duarte’s own Silver championship has been at super lightweight. Golden Boy’s official biography records his split-decision win over Angel Fierro on May 2, 2026, on the David Benavidez–Gilberto Ramirez undercard. Fierro was 3.4 pounds over the 140-pound limit, leaving the WBC Silver belt available only to Duarte.

That distinction matters here: the convention announcement lists a welterweight belt, not a defense of that super lightweight championship. The Parral, Chihuahua boxer had also been preparing to challenge Richardson Hitchins for the IBF title before Hitchins withdrew hours before their scheduled fight, according to the same promoter account.

Sims supplies a shared reference point between the January opponents. Duarte beat him by majority decision in Chicago on August 2, 2025, in a WBA super lightweight eliminator; Barboza subsequently faced him at welterweight. Those victories were recorded in different divisions and do not establish how a direct meeting between the two winners will unfold.