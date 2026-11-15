Anthony Olascuaga Drops Yuberjen Martinez Late To Retain WBO Title – Highlights

Anthony Olascuaga retained his WBO flyweight championship against Yuberjen Martinez on Saturday in Carson, California, surviving a sustained challenge before scoring a knockdown in the closing seconds. The 12-round unanimous decision came on the Diego Pacheco–Darius Fulghum card at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Matchroom identified the victory as the Los Angeles champion’s sixth successful defense and the end of Martinez’s unbeaten professional run. The challenger made this more than a routine homecoming, taking the middle rounds before Olascuaga’s work downstairs brought him back into the contest.

The matchup followed trainer Rudy Hernandez’s warning not to overlook Martinez. On the night, the titleholder had to negotiate changing momentum rather than simply impose the heavy punching that initially gave him the advantage. For other action from Carson, see David Adeleye’s Matchroom debut.

The round action below draws on contemporaneous accounts from Uncrowned and Bad Left Hook, checked against the signed official scorecard.

Round 1: Olascuaga starts with power

Olascuaga attacked upstairs and downstairs from the opening round. Martinez was willing to exchange rather than concede the initiative, but the champion’s heavier connections established the early pattern. All three judges awarded the opening three minutes to Olascuaga.

Round 2: The champion draws counters

Martinez kept advancing into exchanges, allowing Olascuaga to draw him forward and land counters. The challenger’s willingness to throw did not translate into a change on the official cards: each judge again scored the round for the defending champion.

Round 3: Martinez finds new angles

Martinez introduced more movement and uppercuts, finding angles that made Olascuaga’s task less straightforward. This was the first disagreement among the officials. Krysti Rosario stayed with Olascuaga, while Chris Flores and Rudy Barragan preferred the challenger’s work.

Round 4: Compact punches change momentum

Jabs and compact punches to the ribs helped Martinez establish himself at closer range. Olascuaga missed with a wider attempt as the challenger’s shorter delivery proved effective. The three judges agreed on Martinez here, narrowing the champion’s initial advantage.

Round 5: Martinez builds his combinations

Martinez carried that momentum into combinations aimed at both levels. He was fighting with greater confidence after the difficult opening stretch. The official scoring reflected the shift, with another clean sweep of the three cards for the challenger.

Round 6: Uppercuts sustain the challenge

Uppercuts remained important for Martinez, alongside footwork that complicated Olascuaga’s attacks. The champion needed an adjustment as the challenger sustained his success. Martinez won this round across the board, completing a run of three rounds that every judge gave him.

Round 7: Olascuaga returns downstairs

Olascuaga began rebuilding through body punches, although Martinez also landed a right hand. Barragan rewarded the champion’s response, while Rosario and Flores sided with Martinez. Through seven, Olascuaga trailed by one point on two cards and three on the other.

Round 8: A body shot hurts Martinez

A body shot hurt Martinez and forced him to retreat while Olascuaga followed. The challenger stayed upright and reached the bell. This was a decisive change in the scoring pattern: every official backed Olascuaga after several rounds of mounting pressure.

Round 9: The champion closes the gap

Olascuaga kept committing to the body even while taking a shot to the chin. Damage was becoming visible on Martinez’s face. All three judges again favored the champion, who was now moving ahead on two cards and trailing by one on Flores’s.

Round 10: Three cards tighten again

The champion continued hitting the body and arms as the exchanges intensified. His recovery on the cards extended to a third consecutive unanimous round. With two remaining, Olascuaga led 96–94 for Rosario and Barragan, and 95–95 for Flores.

On to round 12!#TheFight | #PachecoFulghum | Live NOW Exclusively on DAZN & TNT 🤳 pic.twitter.com/yunaupM539 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 15, 2026

Round 11: Martinez fights back underneath

Martinez answered with hard punches beneath Olascuaga’s left elbow. The champion responded upstairs with a right, but the challenger took the round on every card. That left one-point Olascuaga leads for Rosario and Barragan, with Flores favoring Martinez by one.

Round 12: The final knockdown arrives

The late knockdown supplied the closing drama. Martinez beat the count and completed the contest rather than suffering a stoppage. Every judge scored the final round 10–8 for Olascuaga, overturning the challenger’s narrow advantage on Flores’s card and widening the other two margins.

Last second knock down!!#TheFight | #PachecoFulghum | Live NOW Exclusively on DAZN & TNT 🔳 pic.twitter.com/RT9yCQzvRR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 15, 2026

The official decision

Rosario and Barragan returned 115–112, while Flores scored it 114–113. The signed master scorecard records Thomas Taylor as referee and shows no point deductions. Those totals, rather than any running ringside score, establish the result and leave the WBO belt with Olascuaga.

A N D 👑 S T I L L LA’s own Anthony Olascuaga defends his WBO World Title for the sixth time, taking Yuberjen Martinez’s unbeaten record in a Flyweight thriller! 115-112, 115-112, 114-113. The knockdown in the 12th crucial 😲 #PachecoFulghum live on DAZN & TNT pic.twitter.com/qJDuWMJUwb — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 15, 2026