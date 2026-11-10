Angel Perez Calls Out Emiliano Vargas Before Ferrer Fight

Angel Perez has put Emiliano Vargas on his list of desired opponents ahead of Friday’s meeting with Wesley Ferrer. The Pennsylvania prospect laid out his thinking in a November 10 written interview with Phil Jay for World Boxing News.

Perez had previously challenged Giovanni Marquez. With Ferrer having beaten Marquez, he now sees another target beyond Friday. He acknowledged Ferrer’s experience but predicted he would outbox the veteran. He also said his progress has not yet brought the recognition he believes he deserves. He considers himself ready for a title challenge.

Discussing his development, Perez credited a shift from amateur preparation toward professional conditioning, strength, endurance and close-range technical work. He described himself as humble outside competition and aggressive inside it.

“When everything goes as planned November 13th I see myself fighting for a title in 2027.”

Angel “Sharpie” Perez has called out Emiliano Vargas in an exclusive interview with World Boxing News. 🥊🇺🇸 The unbeaten 24-year-old faces Wesley Ferrer on November 13, the same fighter who handed Giovanni Marquez his first defeat. Perez believes he's ready for a title shot in… pic.twitter.com/KcMS6GhM8s — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) November 10, 2026

The verified November 13 assignment

Red Owl Boxing’s October 1 announcement lists Perez against Ferrer over eight rounds at super lightweight, the 140-pound division. The scheduled setting is Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. Those are the immediate assignment’s details; Vargas is not listed as Perez’s opponent on that announcement.

The promoter gives Perez’s record as 11 wins, no defeats and one draw, with eight knockouts. Ferrer is listed at 18 victories, two losses and one draw, also with eight stoppages. The Brooklyn boxer earned a split-decision victory over the previously unbeaten Marquez on September 20, 2025.

Perez, 24, represents Harrisburg and began boxing at 11. Red Owl credits him with 80 amateur contests and multiple national amateur championships. Its release says he is pursuing a third straight professional win after a unanimous decision against Derrick Murray on May 29.

The published viewing plan has the main card on DAZN at 8 p.m. Eastern, with preliminary action on Red Owl’s YouTube channel from 6 p.m. Eastern. The venue’s doors are scheduled to open an hour before those preliminaries.

Why Vargas is a significant target

Vargas already has a separate assignment on the calendar. Top Rank’s October 28 announcement pairs him with Omar Juarez on December 5 in Arizona, on the Benavidez–Cieslak card. The ten-round assignment is already confirmed; Perez’s new remarks do not announce a replacement for Juarez.

The current Top Rank fighter profile lists Vargas at 18-0 with 15 knockouts, competing in the same super lightweight division. It identifies his father, former world champion Fernando Vargas, as his head trainer. Having turned professional in May 2022, the younger Vargas signed with Top Rank later that year. He graduated to eight-round bouts in 2024, according to that profile, placing his development on a different schedule from Perez’s upcoming eight-round assignment.