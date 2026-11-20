Andy Hiraoka is changing divisions and promoters after his first professional defeat. Zuffa Boxing announced his multi-fight agreement on November 20, confirming that the Japanese contender will compete at welterweight rather than remain at super lightweight. The post appeared at 00:01 UTC.

The announcement gives the 24-1 southpaw a new direction following his unsuccessful challenge to Gary Antuanne Russell for the WBA title in February. It does not identify his first opponent, a debut date, a venue or the number of bouts covered by the contract.

Hiraoka moves from the 140-pound title picture to 147

His own official website still lists the Russell contest as his latest appearance. That leaves this as a promotional and weight-class development, not the confirmation of another completed fight or a newly secured championship opportunity.

Zuffa’s post names him through his own account and presents him as a welterweight addition. The full written announcement is below; it contains no claim that the signing itself guarantees a title shot.

IT’S OFFICIAL 🥊 🇯🇵 @Andy_H888 has signed a multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing and will be moving up to the welterweight division! pic.twitter.com/zmbWcdh6F5 — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) November 20, 2026

Hiraoka acknowledged the news later that morning by sharing the announcement with handshake and fire emojis. He added no written explanation of the move, so there is no stated personal rationale to attribute to him.

The Russell challenge ended an unbeaten run

On February 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, he went twelve rounds with Russell before losing a unanimous decision. The WBA’s subsequent report recorded scores of 117-110 and 116-111 twice, ending his run of 24 professional victories.

The sanctioning body’s account described Russell taking control early before the challenger made a stronger second-half push with body attacks. A tenth-round low-blow deduction also went against Hiraoka. Those details explain why his move follows a competitive championship-distance loss, rather than a stoppage defeat.

Before that challenge, the WBA listed him at 24-0 with 19 knockouts and described a ten-fight stoppage streak. His own fight record identifies an earlier ninth-round victory over Ismael Barroso in Tokyo on September 3, 2024. That date matters: the Barroso result is established background, not a fresh win accompanying this signing.

Hiraoka’s arrival also places him in a division where Zuffa already has Richardson Hitchins. Dan Rafael reported early-2027 plans for Hitchins on October 30, but sharing a promoter and weight class is not an announced matchup between them.

The company has separately added Zak Chelli on a multi-fight agreement and booked Vladyslav Sirenko against Charles Martin for December 4. Those are distinct roster and event decisions; neither announcement places Hiraoka on that card. His first welterweight booking remains unannounced in the signing notice.