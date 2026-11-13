Andrii Novytskyi vs. Kingsley Ibeh Set For November 27 In Temecula

Andrii Novytskyi and Kingsley Ibeh are scheduled to meet on November 27 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. JAB Promotions’ November 11 written announcement identifies the heavyweight matchup as a contest for the WBC International and WBA Continental Americas championships.

The pairing brings together an unbeaten Ukrainian based in Los Angeles and a Nigerian-born contender fighting out of Phoenix. The event announcement lists Novytskyi at 16-0 with 12 knockouts and Ibeh at 17-3-1 with 15 stoppages. Their meeting is scheduled for ten rounds. JAB Promotions presents the event with Ringside Ticket, Toro Promotions and Novytskyi’s management.

Ibeh Returns After Stopping Dante Stone

The WBA‘s official schedule independently lists both men for the same date and city. Its fighter database records Ibeh’s last outing as an eighth-round knockout of Dante Stone on June 19, with the finish coming at 2:24. That contest was listed for the Continental Americas heavyweight championship. The WBA lists Ibeh at 6-foot-4 and Novytskyi at 6-foot-6, giving the unbeaten boxer a two-inch height advantage in this matchup.

Earlier this year, Ibeh went ten rounds with Jarrell Miller in a split-decision defeat. The WBA records that meeting on January 31. His return against Stone supplied a winning response to that setback.

Ibeh also stopped Gerald Washington in the third round in September 2025, according to the governing body’s results table. That bout carried the WBC FECARBOX title. Its monthly rankings show his position moving from number 16 in June 2026 to number ten in October, placing the upcoming assignment after both an active year and an improved ranking.

Novytskyi enters after a fourth-round knockout of Alexander Flores in April, according to the event announcement. His management described Ibeh’s experience against established opponents as a meaningful test and presented victory as a possible route toward larger opportunities. Those ambitions are not confirmation of a subsequent opponent or world-title fight.

Heavyweights Join The Final Boss Card

The venue continues to advertise the show under Lazaro Lorenzana versus Ronald Ellis, while the heavyweight contest has been added as a special attraction. Its current bout sheet lists that main pairing over ten rounds at super middleweight. Lorenzana is shown at 22-0 with 13 knockouts; Ellis is listed at 18-5-2 with 12.

Pechanga identifies the Summit as the venue and gives a 6 p.m. start on Friday, November 27. Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran are advertised as special guests, not competing boxers. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Pacific. The event remains subject to card changes.