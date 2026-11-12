Andrew Cain Ordered To Challenge Takuma Inoue For WBC Bantamweight Title

Andrew Cain has been ordered to challenge Takuma Inoue for the WBC bantamweight championship. Queensberry confirmed the order in a November 11 written announcement, giving the British contender a named world champion to pursue after his elimination route through the organization.

The promoter’s post does not announce a fight date, location or signed event agreement. Its wording concerns the title order itself. Those distinctions leave the practical arrangements open rather than establishing a completed booking or permission to report an outcome.

The WBC’s account of its November 11 mandatory session in Acapulco explains the sequence. Inoue won the vacant championship with two mandatory defenses attached to his reign. According to the organization, the Nasukawa rematch satisfied the first obligation; Cain is the opponent he must face next.

That account comes from the session at the WBC’s 64th annual convention, where the president and Board of Governors heard requests from promoters, fighters and representatives. The bantamweight decision is stated as an obligation, unlike the separate proposals elsewhere in the notice that still require discussion.

ORDERED: Andrew Cain ordered to fight for the WBC Bantamweight World Title against Takuma Inoue 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Ky5d3s9Ziu — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) November 11, 2026

Cain Survived A Difficult Eliminator

Cain earned his position by stopping Alejandro González in a WBC world-title eliminator in Liverpool. The organization’s February 9 report describes a comeback rather than an uninterrupted win: a body shot put the home fighter down in the eighth round, and continuing pressure forced him to take a knee again.

The finish came in the ninth. Cain recovered between rounds, knocked González down, then scored another knockdown before the referee stopped the contest. The WBC’s event listing dates that eliminator to February 7, 2026, a useful chronological distinction from the later publication of its report.

Before that eliminator, the Liverpudlian had already added the WBC Silver belt to his British and Commonwealth bantamweight titles. The organization’s March 2025 report records a split-decision victory over former world champion Charlie Edwards after twelve rounds at the Echo Arena. The WBC described Cain as the aggressor throughout, repeatedly pursuing Edwards rather than allowing the former champion to dictate exchanges.

Two judges favored Cain by 115-112 and 116-112; the third scored it 115-113 for Edwards. That earlier result explains the regional and Silver-title credentials behind the current challenger’s route without turning those championships into the full world title he is now pursuing.

Inoue Completed The First Mandatory Defense

The reigning champion retained his belt against Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo on September 27. The WBC’s official account lists a unanimous decision, with scores of 114-113 and 116-111 twice. Inoue had to recover from a seventh-round knockdown before keeping the title.

The same report describes the champion regaining control with his right hand and jab after that difficult round, then managing his advantage despite a late Nasukawa surge. That completed defense provides the immediate sporting context for the new order; it is not footage or action from a Cain fight.

For now, the concrete development is the next mandatory challenger, not a timetable for Cain’s title challenge. Neither the promoter’s confirmation nor the WBC’s bantamweight ruling supplies a venue, broadcaster or negotiation deadline for Cain against Inoue. Those details still require their own official announcement.

The order concerns the WBC belt, separate from the WBA title at stake in the Masuda–Tsutsumi rematch in Tokyo.