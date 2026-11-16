Andrei Arlovski To Challenge Chase DeMoor For Misfits Heavyweight Title In Nashville

Andrei Arlovski will challenge Chase DeMoor for the Misfits world heavyweight title on December 18 in Nashville. The promotion announced the matchup Sunday night as the leading fight on its New Blood card at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, with the event set to air exclusively on DAZN.

The booking brings a former UFC heavyweight champion into a title fight with one of Misfits’ most recognizable crossover boxers. Arlovski already has a win in the organization, while DeMoor enters the announced matchup as the belt holder rather than an opponent making his debut.

Misfits released the card on November 15, placing both heavyweights above the rest of the lineup on its official artwork. The accompanying statement confirmed the city, building, date and broadcaster. It did not supply a round limit, a weigh-in schedule or an opening-bell time for their contest.

The organization presented New Blood as its year-end card and said further Misfits Mania announcements would follow for 2027. Those later events were not dated in this release.

Arlovski returns to the site of his Misfits debut

Nashville has already hosted an important part of Arlovski’s move into crossover boxing. In November 2025, he knocked out Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke in his Misfits debut. That bout reached its fourth and final round before the veteran found the finish. A right hook landed as Dyke was backed against the ropes, and the referee stopped the contest after he fell to the canvas.

December 18th Misfits is coming to Nashville 🤠🇺🇸 Misfits Boxing brings ‘New Blood’ to the roster with this special card to hot things up for the festive season. 🎄🔥and to close out 2026 with a bang. Misfits Mania and more announcements to follow for 2027! Debuts to… pic.twitter.com/TFFQ3chOfG — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) November 15, 2026

The 47-year-old’s move into different striking formats followed the end of his UFC contract in 2024. His last Octagon appearance was a split-decision loss to Martin Buday at UFC 303. The departure ended a 42-fight run with the promotion, rather than bringing his wider fighting career to a close.

The veteran’s recent schedule has also included bare-knuckle competition. Arlovski defeated Ben Rothwell to capture the BKFC heavyweight championship at KnuckleMania 6 in February. That result added another heavyweight belt to a career that had already taken him to the UFC championship in 2005.

BKFC’s current fighter profile lists him at 2-0 in that organization, with appearances against Josh Copeland and Rothwell. Those outings provide relevant recent striking experience, but the December announcement concerns the Misfits championship. It does not identify his BKFC belt as part of the stakes.

DeMoor brings the belt into the announced matchup

DeMoor’s championship history includes his majority-decision win over Andrew Tate in December 2025. Two judges scored that six-round fight 58-56 in his favor, while the third returned a 57-57 draw. He retained the title in Dubai rather than winning a vacant championship that night.

Arlovski presents a different assignment from Tate, whose competitive background was primarily kickboxing. The challenger has spent decades facing heavyweight mixed martial artists before adding bare-knuckle and Misfits appearances. That experience is the central contrast in a booking that pairs an established combat-sports veteran with the promotion’s reigning crossover champion.

The two men also share a previous Misfits opponent in Kelz. Before facing Arlovski, Dyke had lost a decision to DeMoor in 2024. Their different outcomes against him are part of the matchup’s background, although neither that comparison nor Arlovski’s MMA résumé determines how this new contest will unfold.