Boxer Amir Khan Offers Large Private Facility to Aid Global Virus Victims

Amir Khan Offers His Facility to Virus Treatment

The global virus that all of humanity is currently battling is having an ill effect on society. People all over the world are in dire need of supplies. Whether its ventilation masks, safety gloves, hand sanitizer, etc, people are worried about their safety. Even items like toilet paper and paper towels are in shortage. Another worrisome thought is that hospitals around the globe are having a major issue having places to be able to treat patients. The silver lining to that is that a celebrity like Amir Khan is opening-up his massive facility to help aid those in need.

Amir Khan is known as having some of the quickest hands that the boxing world has ever seen. His massive success in the 2000s inspired some of the best boxers in England today. Of course, with tremendous success in the sporting world, a big amount of money comes as well. Some people choose to flash their money and spend as much as they possibly can. While others take a philanthropic route and try to help as many people possible.

Khan Tweets About his Facility

For Khan, he chose to use his earnings for the power of the greater good. He took to social media to announce that his extensive private facility originally designed to be a wedding hall, will be used to help aid people.

I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe. pic.twitter.com/MSpaEwPFuw — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) March 25, 2020

“I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe,” wrote Khan.

Dodging Skepticism

Some boxing fans in the UK have been skeptical of the kind gesture, stating that the building isn’t completely constructed. However, while some people look at the display as a publicity stunt, others will eventually get to benefit from Khan’s offer greatly.