Global Fighters’ Association Launches £500,000 Fighter Welfare Fundraiser

The Global Fighters’ Association has launched a public fundraising campaign to support an inquiry into fighter welfare and build an organization representing people who work in combat sports. Its October 27 statement names health, safety and education as the first reporting priorities, followed by issues including judging, contracts, insurance and retirement planning.

The live Crowdfunder page lists a £500,000 target, but its project description makes a more specific distinction: £250,000 is the core goal for five roundtable events and getting the association operational. It describes the higher figure as a stretch target, with money above the core amount directed toward a proposed Fighter Support Fund.

Reports before promised reforms

The inquiry would hear from fighters, families, coaches, medical professionals, officials and promoters. Jonathan Caplan KC is its preferred author and intended lead, with co-founder Paul Smith saying he has agreed to write the reports. The announcement contains no completed findings.

Its stated aim is to turn the resulting reports into an operating plan rather than assume allegations are established facts. Simon Bazalgette is identified as chair designate, with former GMB South leader Paul Maloney serving as acting general secretary.

Co-founder Amir Khan said in the written statement:

“There has to be an organisation that’s above everything, that we can all report to when something goes wrong”

Boxing is the initial focus, before expansion across other disciplines. Five proposed roundtables would produce: a model fighter contract, a health-and-safety charter, an equality pledge, a fighter lifecycle program, and a regulatory-reform white paper. These planned documents have not already changed competition rules.

The funding page says donations will also cover development of a Liverpool headquarters and academy, legal and administrative work connected with union registration, and operating costs. Additional funding is intended for hardship, medical, legal and retirement-transition support.

Union status remains a goal

The GFA’s own website describes a membership spanning amateur and professional fighters, coaches, managers and other combat-sport workers. Its proposed services include contractual guidance, education, access to insurance and pensions, and retirement planning. The website also includes providing employment to retired professionals among its stated priorities. The organization describes a focus on physical, mental and social well-being. Those plans should not be confused with a guarantee that every listed benefit is presently available to each member.

The association also says it wants to work with promoters, broadcasters and governing bodies. Its year-one priorities include safer training environments and educational programs using experienced professionals. It specifically identifies conditions for female fighters, opportunities for LGBTQ+ participants and people from disadvantaged backgrounds, and youth activities including after-school clubs. The website also outlines concussion-management and mental-health support through partnerships, plus workshops on members’ rights and financial health. It describes seminars and networking opportunities with experienced fighters. These are its proposed membership services, rather than powers over sanctioning bodies or replacements for existing bout regulations.

The project’s FAQ says official trade-union status is still being pursued, with registration expected after the launch campaign. It also says a shortfall below the core target would mean prioritizing the membership platform and first roundtable, with operations scaled to the money raised.