Amber Moss-Birch is taking her first professional step with Most Valuable Promotions. The company announced her signing on November 23, bringing the Southampton boxer into its women’s roster ahead of a planned debut in early 2027.

Moss-Birch, 21, arrives with a 36-4 amateur record, according to MVP. That is her amateur experience, not a professional record. The promotion described her as its first British boxer signed before making a professional debut, rather than its first British signing of any kind.

In the written announcement, Moss-Birch welcomed the agreement:

“I have signed a very good contract, and their plans for me are very exciting.”

The move follows time spent sparring with Chantelle Cameron. Moss-Birch credited that contact with helping her learn about the promotion before choosing to join it. Her first professional opponent, exact date and venue have not been announced.

World youth gold came before a senior national title

The world title on Moss-Birch’s amateur résumé is a youth championship. England Boxing’s contemporary report records her winning the under-81kg final at the 2022 IBA Youth World Championships in Spain against Uzbekistan’s Oltinoy Sotimboeva.

That report describes an assertive start built around her jab. A backhand brought a standing eight-count, and sustained pressure produced another count before the referee stopped the contest in the first round. The result established her as a youth world champion; it should not be confused with a senior professional world championship or a professional knockout on her record.

Her domestic amateur record also continued beyond that youth success. England Boxing’s official results for the April 18, 2026 National Amateur Championships at Derby Arena list Moss-Birch, representing Rotunda, as the under-70kg champion, with Finchley’s Patricia Mbata the finalist. Those are the division and club recorded for that amateur tournament, not confirmation of the contracted weight for her professional debut.

A new professional enters an established women’s roster

MVP says Moss-Birch will remain based at Liverpool’s Rotunda as she changes codes. Her route began at Southampton’s Golden Ring, where her father Adam was involved in her boxing development, before her progression through England and Great Britain teams.

Boxing was not her only sporting route. The signing release traces her early years through local football and Southampton FC before she committed to the ring. She began boxing at 12 and was representing England internationally by 13, giving her several years of national-team experience before this professional move.

MVP’s account credits her amateur career with 14 international gold medals and four national championships. Those achievements explain the developmental investment behind the signing, but they do not remove the adjustment ahead: her first professional contest will begin a separate competitive record.

Her Cameron connection puts the signing alongside an already active championship program. Cameron and Mikaela Mayer are scheduled to meet again on December 24 in Dubai, with Cameron’s unified super-welterweight championship on the line. That established title program is context for the company Moss-Birch is joining, not a booked assignment against either champion.

The promotion also recently signed Albina Moldazhanova following her fourth-round stoppage of Kirstie Bavington at MVPW 07. Moss-Birch enters at a different stage: she is moving out of the amateurs, so the next concrete milestone is her first professional assignment, not a title challenge already on the calendar.