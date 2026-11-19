Amari Jones and DeAundre Pettus have cleared the scale for Friday’s Golden Boy main event. The promotion confirmed on November 19 that Jones weighed 159.2 pounds and Pettus came in at 160 ahead of their November 20 middleweight meeting at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Jones was eight-tenths of a pound below the division’s 160-pound ceiling, while Pettus landed exactly on the limit. Golden Boy’s announcement identified the pairing as the main event and confirmed the DAZN broadcast. Those are the official pre-fight numbers, not a result from a contest that has yet to take place.

Jones and Pettus complete the final faceoff

The promoter released footage of the two middleweights facing off after the scale proceedings. Jones stood opposite Pettus with the November 20 matchup displayed behind them, moving fight week from the promotional stage toward Friday’s scheduled bout. The new weight announcement follows the original Jones-Pettus booking, which was confirmed last month.

OUR MAIN EVENT IS READY TO GO! 🏴‍☠️🔥 🥊 Amari Jones – 159.2 lbs

🥊 DeAundre Pettus – 160 lbs#JonesPettus | #FundoraZapotoczna | LIVE on DAZN | Nov. 20 pic.twitter.com/NB2Y81oecu — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 19, 2026

Golden Boy’s current event listing has Jones at 17-0 with 15 knockouts and Pettus at 14-4 with seven knockouts. It lists the headliner for 12 rounds. Jones, 24, represents Oakland, while the 32-year-old Pettus is listed out of Columbia, South Carolina. Both are identified as orthodox boxers on the promotion’s card, with Jones listed at six feet and Pettus at five feet eleven.

Three straight stoppages brought Jones to Indio

Jones’ most recent appearance ended against former world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri at SAP Center in San Jose on May 22. Golden Boy’s fighter biography records two third-round knockdowns, with Gualtieri unable to continue after the second. That victory came in an IBF eliminator and extended the unbeaten run Jones brings into this week’s main event.

Before Gualtieri, Jones stopped Luis Arias on the Mario Barrios-Ryan Garcia card in Las Vegas. The promoter’s biography explains that Arias declined to continue after the third round, while its bout table records a fourth-round TKO. Jones’ Golden Boy debut had produced a third-round knockout of Shady Gamhour in Fort Worth in November 2025.

The original weigh-in broadcast includes the main-event scale appearances late in the program, followed by the faceoff.

The run followed Jones’ June 2025 signing with Golden Boy. Its original announcement listed him at 14-0 with 12 knockouts, before those three wins. Jones turned professional in April 2021 after winning national amateur titles. He trains under Virgil Hunter, whose work with Andre Ward was highlighted when the promotion announced the signing. By that point, Jones had already boxed in the United States, Australia, Mexico and Equatorial Guinea, giving him international experience before the partnership began.

Jones’ home gym, Lion’s Den in Pittsburg, also traces his development through the Bay Area. Its current profile identifies gym owner and head coach Cordell Pearson as his godfather and describes the transition from football to boxing. The Indio assignment takes that unbeaten career into another California headliner, this time against Pettus.

Friday’s card also features Fundora’s title defense

Gabriela Fundora’s undisputed flyweight defense against Jasmina Zapotoczna remains the co-main event, separate from the middleweight headliner. Both women have also completed their official weigh-in. Jones and Pettus now join them with their scale numbers confirmed, leaving Friday’s fights to determine the outcomes rather than the pre-fight buildup.