Amari Jones To Face DeAundre Pettus In November 20 Golden Boy Main Event

Amari Jones will face DeAundre Pettus in a scheduled 12-round middleweight main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, on November 20. Golden Boy’s card also features Gabriela Fundora defending her undisputed flyweight championship against Jasmina Zapotoczna in the co-main event, with both contests listed for DAZN.

Jones returns after stopping Vincenzo Gualtieri

Jones enters at 17-0 with 15 knockouts. The 24-year-old Oakland boxer most recently stopped former world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri in the third round at San Jose’s SAP Center on May 22. Golden Boy’s account of that IBF eliminator records two knockdowns in the finishing round, with Gualtieri unable to continue after the second.

That result followed another early victory over Luis Arias. Arias did not return after the third round of their scheduled ten-round contest on the Mario Barrios–Ryan Garcia card in Las Vegas. The promoter’s official results table records that February bout as a fourth-round technical knockout.

Now trained by Virgil Hunter, Jones has built his professional campaign across several countries since turning over in April 2021. His November assignment pairs that developing experience with Pettus, a 32-year-old listed at 14-4 with seven knockouts. This is a middleweight contest, not a world championship fight. Both men are listed as orthodox, although Jones also switches stance. The promoter gives Jones a height of six feet and Pettus five feet eleven inches.

🚫 𝐍𝐎 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 for 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒓. Amari Jones headlines in SoCal on a 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 card Nov. 20!#JonesPettus | #FundoraZapotoczna | LIVE on DAZN Nov. 20 pic.twitter.com/F2PY3X3M2O — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 23, 2026

Golden Boy adds eleven names to the supporting lineup

A separate October 23 announcement named Cayden Griffiths, Manny Flores, Leo Sanchez, Joel Iriarte, Ruslan Abdullaev and Javier Meza for the undercard. Victor Morales Jr., Sebastian Mitry, DJ Zamora, Cashman Anderson and David Lopez were also included. That announcement identified the participating fighters without supplying their individual opponents in its written text.

The valley’s about to get 𝐇𝐎𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑 🔥 Undercard for November 20 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐃! 🥊 Cayden Griffiths

🥊 Manny Flores

🥊 Leo Sanchez

🥊 Joel Iriarte

🥊 Ruslan Abdullaev

🥊 Javier Meza

🥊 Victor Morales Jr.

🥊 Sebastian Mitry

🥊 DJ Zamora

🥊 Cashman Anderson

🥊… pic.twitter.com/6nIMhlq5Xl — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 23, 2026

Fundora puts her flyweight titles on the line

Fundora’s ten-round defense carries the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles, along with her Ring championship. The Coachella southpaw is 18-0 with ten knockouts. Zapotoczna is listed at 10-1 without a knockout victory and fights out of Wakefield, Yorkshire. The WBC’s separate calendar also confirms the November 20 matchup.

The champion’s most recent defense ended in the sixth round against Viviana Ruiz Corredor in March. According to her official promotional profile, Fundora dropped the mandatory challenger in the fifth before referee Ray Corona halted the contest in the next round.

Previously, she stopped Alexas Kubicki in the seventh round at Fantasy Springs. That established local connection is part of the setting for her return: Fundora grew up in the Coachella Valley and trains with her father Freddy alongside her brother Sebastian. Her four-belt reign began with the November 2024 victory over Gabriela Alaniz.

𝑺𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒐𝒊𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒑 𝑺𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝑽𝒊𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 🏆 The undefeated, Undisputed Champion defends all the belts 🆚 Jasmina Zapotoczna in less than a month.#JonesPettus | #FundoraZapotoczna | LIVE on DAZN Nov. 20 pic.twitter.com/xFYSH9b2Ad — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 24, 2026

Fundora initially won the IBF championship in October 2023, stopping Arely Mucino in the fifth round. Her subsequent unification established one champion across the four major sanctioning bodies at 112 pounds, leaving Zapotoczna with an opportunity to challenge for the entire collection rather than a single belt.

The challenger brings recognition from the European circuit. The EBU selected Zapotoczna as its female boxer of the year for 2025, announcing the award at its June 6 general assembly in Tirana. That honor predates this world title opportunity and is separate from the championships she will contest in California.