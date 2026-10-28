Amanda Serrano Books Skye Falzon For January 9 Farewell In Puerto Rico

Amanda Serrano has set a date and an opponent for her boxing farewell. Most Valuable Promotions announced on October 28 that the seven-division champion will defend her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Australia’s Skye Falzon on January 9, 2027, at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, with DAZN carrying the event.

The championship contest is scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds at 126 pounds. MVP lists Serrano at 50-4-1 with 32 knockouts and Falzon at 12-2 with seven stoppages. The challenger is identified as the WBA’s fourth-ranked contender, and the promotion says additional bouts, including the co-main event, will be announced later.

Serrano chooses home for her farewell

In her own written announcement on X, Serrano described the opportunity to finish in Puerto Rico as more meaningful than another stop on an international career. She credited boxing with allowing her to travel, pursue ambitions that once seemed out of reach and inspire younger fighters. Her statement made clear that she still considers the coming bout unfinished business, rather than treating retirement as something that has already happened.

“Puerto Rico has always been home. My heart, my pride, and the island I’ve carried with me every time I stepped into that ring.”

One last fight. One last walk. One final chapter. ❤️🇵🇷 Boxing has given me everything. It’s taken me around the world, allowed me to chase dreams I once thought were impossible, and given me the opportunity to inspire the next generation of fighters.

But no matter how far this… pic.twitter.com/5QulPLFxkB — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) October 28, 2026

🚨FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨One final fight. One last walk. One legacy that will live forever. 🏆 From a young girl in Puerto Rico with a dream to one of the greatest fighters to ever step inside the ring, @serranosisters has spent her career breaking barriers, shattering records, and… pic.twitter.com/oWm6ENkHiy — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 28, 2026

🚨 THE LAST WALK. 🇵🇷🥊 Amanda Serrano will step into the ring for the FINAL TIME on Saturday, January 9th, 2027, returning home to Puerto Rico for one last chapter of her legendary career. Amanda Serrano faces Australia’s Skye Falzon in a unified featherweight world… pic.twitter.com/xC0NR74IXE — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 28, 2026

A different championship format from her last defense

Serrano’s most recent championship defense provides a useful contrast with the announced rules. In August, she defeated Lucrecia Anabella Manzur by majority decision in Temecula, California, retaining the WBA featherweight belt over 12 two-minute rounds. Two judges scored that contest 116-112 for the champion, while the third returned 114-114. The WBA recorded that result as Serrano’s 50th professional victory. January’s three-minute rounds therefore differ from the format used in that defense; the announcement does not mean all her recent championship bouts have followed identical rules.

The organization credited Manzur’s sustained pressure with making that defense demanding, while identifying Serrano’s accuracy and experience as important to preserving her championship through the full distance.

Her farewell also follows a completed trilogy with Katie Taylor. Their third meeting headlined an all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden in July 2025, with Taylor retaining the undisputed super lightweight championship by majority decision. That contest was at 140 pounds, a separate championship from the featherweight titles Serrano will put at stake against Falzon.

The WBA’s account of that third meeting lists two 97-93 scorecards for Taylor and a 95-95 draw. It was scheduled for 10 two-minute rounds. The organization also recorded Taylor’s split-decision victory in their 2022 opener and unanimous-decision win in the 2024 rematch, establishing the completed series behind Serrano’s latest career decision.

Falzon welcomed the opportunity while emphasizing that she intends to compete, not simply participate in a celebration. In the promoter’s written release, she said:

“I am stepping in to prove that I belong there and to give everything I have to create my own piece of boxing history.”

Tickets go on sale November 3 at noon Atlantic Standard Time. A kickoff press conference follows at 6:30 p.m. AST at DISTRITO T-Mobile in San Juan.

Retirement will not end Serrano’s association with MVP: the company says her lifetime agreement keeps her involved in supporting women’s boxing.