Amanda Serrano Says She Is Leaving Boxing On Her Own Terms

Amanda Serrano is explaining the personal choices behind her coming retirement, rather than announcing another change to her final fight. In a November 5 written message, the seven-division champion emphasized her satisfaction with the way she can bring her career to a close, including the location and conditions of her farewell.

Her message follows the previously announced January 9 meeting with Skye Falzon. The bout remains scheduled for Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. This latest statement supplies her own explanation of that decision; it is not a new booking or a claim that she has already fought for the last time.

“Nothing beats being in control of your own career & doing things you want how you want them.”

Serrano thanked Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul in the same post. She described herself as content with her career and identified the freedom to choose both where and how she competes as important to her departure.

Nothing beats being in control of your own career & doing things you want how you want them.

I’ve had a Stellar career & now it’s time to leave on my own terms.

I’m fighting exactly where I want to,

how I want to. Thank you God, Thank You @nakisa_bidarian & Thank you… pic.twitter.com/c5Yz5XP9rj — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) November 5, 2026

Serrano sees a different future for women’s boxing

A separate November 4 written response addressed what happens to the sport beyond her own appearances. Replying to broadcaster Al Bernstein, Serrano acknowledged that the occasion would be emotional, but also happy. Her focus then shifted to the women who will continue competing after she steps away.

She expressed confidence in the strength of the current generation and pointed to the female fighters joining MVP. Rather than predicting that women’s boxing would lose momentum with her retirement, she described a sport that has changed considerably since her early days and has established performers capable of carrying it forward.

Thank you Al

Yes it will be an Emotional Night for me but a happy one aswell.

My sport has Evolved from my starting days.

We have a bunch of Incredible females that will Not allow the sport to fade.

We here at MVP have signed a bunch of Super Stars!

The Best to ever do it are… https://t.co/cTlfOvECuo — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) November 4, 2026

That message came before MVP’s newly announced signing of Mizuki Hiruta. In another November 5 written reply, Serrano welcomed the unbeaten Japanese champion to the company. The signing is a separate development, but her welcome gives a concrete example of the fighters she is supporting as her own farewell approaches.

We do it the Best!

She’s a Beautiful Beast!

Welcome Home Mizuki https://t.co/axhGYIxHmK — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) November 5, 2026

A home farewell still carries championship stakes

At the November 3 kickoff press conference, according to MVP’s subsequently published written quotations, Serrano said she had always wanted her last professional appearance to be in Puerto Rico. She invited longtime supporters to celebrate their shared journey and identified the crowd’s encouragement as something she expects to miss.

The champion also explained that she intends to enjoy the contest rather than force a knockout simply to reach a statistical milestone. Her preparation remains a day-by-day process. She welcomed Falzon’s belief that she can win, while making clear that she plans to keep her championships at home.

Asked about her legacy in the promoter’s written account, she wanted to be remembered for changing the sport and giving everything inside the ring. Her advice to younger athletes was to believe in their ability to accomplish ambitious goals.

MVP lists the contest as a defense of the unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles over 12 three-minute rounds, live on DAZN. Falzon, listed at 12-2 with seven knockouts, told the promoter she wants to win rather than merely take part in a farewell celebration. Serrano enters at 50-4-1 with 32 stoppages, leaving a competitive title assignment to complete before the career transition she is describing.