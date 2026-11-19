Amanda Serrano is supporting a new route into boxing for Puerto Rico’s public-school students. The seven-division champion attended the November 18 signing of an agreement between the World Boxing Organization, the Department of Education and Jake Paul’s Boxing Bullies foundation to establish an extracurricular pilot.

The initial rollout will involve schools specializing in sport, rather than an immediate systemwide introduction. Education Secretary Eliezer Ramos Parés said other campuses could be considered later. Clinics, workshops and sporting activities will take place outside class hours, with trained supervision and parental or guardian authorization.

A school gym carrying Serrano’s name

The first boxing gym equipped through the project will be named for Serrano, with its inauguration to follow. The department will handle facilities, maintenance and institutional coordination; the WBO and Boxing Bullies can supply and install specialized equipment.

In its own written announcement, the WBO framed the initiative around discipline, confidence, self-control and bullying prevention. Those are the organizers’ stated aims, not measured outcomes from a program that has already been evaluated.

🥊 Boxing as a tool for social transformation! The WBO, Amanda Serrano, Puerto Rico’s Department of Education, and Jake Paul’s Boxing Bullies have joined forces to bring boxing to public schools through a new extracurricular pilot program, promoting discipline, confidence,… pic.twitter.com/BqTHd9kLoD — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) November 18, 2026

Serrano shared a separate personal reaction on X that evening, describing the development as meaningful both to her and to the island’s school system. She said she would explain more later, making clear that her first message was an excited early response rather than a detailed implementation announcement.

Power doesn’t always come from the Obvious physical places, at times it comes from the placement of ones self Today something historical, honorable & impactful just happened to me and to the Schooling system here in my island of Puerto Rico I’ll go into details later. I’m… pic.twitter.com/sLwAmCvLcG — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) November 18, 2026

From community gyms to students

Boxing Bullies identifies access to the sport as a central part of its work. Its own account dates its first gym renovation to April 2021 in La Perla, San Juan, alongside its launch in Puerto Rico. A partnership with the WBO followed in 2023, covering gym improvements and an amateur tournament.

The foundation’s published timeline also includes the February 2024 renovation of Serrano’s home gym in Carolina and a first all-female amateur tournament in Puerto Rico in May 2025. Those projects provide concrete precedents for the school agreement’s emphasis on facilities and opportunities for girls, rather than an unrelated expansion into a new sport.

Its current website reports 24 gym renovations across the United States and Puerto Rico, four amateur tournaments and more than 1,000 children attending events. Those are the foundation’s broader impact figures, not enrollment totals or a list of schools approved for this new pilot.

Separately, Boxing Bullies and USA Boxing have developed the Principles & Performance youth curriculum. The foundation describes that existing program as non-contact, combining boxing movement with mentorship and teamwork. It uses colored wristbands to recognize progress, with responsibility, perseverance, respect and integrity among its named principles.

The curriculum also lists focus, breathwork, goal setting and leadership as areas of development. Its national initiative aims to make the program available through more than 2,600 gyms. That goal should not be confused with a completed rollout, and the school announcement does not establish that every part of that separate curriculum will be adopted in Puerto Rico.

Boxing Bullies executive director Francisco Correa also singled out inclusion for girls, pointing to Serrano’s achievements as an example of what they could pursue. The champion’s involvement connects that goal to a visible role model who has already helped the organization develop women’s amateur boxing.