Alycia Baumgardner is vacating her super featherweight world titles and committing to the lightweight division. Most Valuable Promotions confirmed the decision Wednesday, November 18, outlining a route toward a second undisputed championship rather than another defense at 130 pounds.

The announcement follows her move up in weight to defeat Elif Nur Turhan for the IBF lightweight belt. That victory gave her a championship at 135 while she still held the WBA, IBF and WBO titles in the lower division. Those are separate weight classes, with separate championship obligations.

A decision to leave a completed chapter

In her own statement, posted with a short caption introducing a new chapter, Baumgardner described becoming undisputed as a goal she had carried into professional boxing. She credited years of sacrifice, discipline and belief in herself for reaching that milestone, while making clear that success had not left her content to stand still.

“I’ve made the decision to officially vacate my titles at 130 pounds and fully commit to the lightweight division at 135.”

She thanked MVP for backing her ambitions and framed her next challenge around difficult opposition and major fights. Her message emphasized continued development and a willingness to attempt what others consider beyond reach, rather than treating the championships she had already collected as the end of her career objectives.

A new chapter for Alycia Baumgardner. 🏆 Following her impressive victory over Elif Nur Turhan to capture the IBF lightweight world title, @alyciambaum has made the decision to vacate her super featherweight world titles as she sets her sights on becoming a two-division… pic.twitter.com/3KkrQ4VnnP — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 18, 2026

The Dubois–Han winner is the target

MVP identified the winner of Caroline Dubois against Stephanie Han as the opponent Baumgardner wants to pursue. The promoter said it supports her decision and intends to help her secure the biggest opportunities. That is an expression of intent: Wednesday’s announcement did not confirm a Baumgardner bout, a signed agreement with either woman or a date for that proposed unification.

Dubois and Han are scheduled to meet on February 20, 2027, at GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. Their previously announced contest brings together Dubois’ WBC and WBO lightweight championships and Han’s WBA belt. Baumgardner’s IBF title is the remaining piece outside that matchup, explaining the importance of its outcome to her plans.

Baumgardner earned her new belt with a unanimous decision at MVPW 07 in Arlington on November 8. All three judges scored the ten-round contest 100–90. MVP’s current athlete profile lists her at 19–1 with seven knockouts and now describes her as a former undisputed super featherweight champion. The change concerns which division she will campaign in, not a defeat that cost her the lower-weight belts.

There is an important distinction in the title history: the WBC had already announced her departure from its super featherweight championship on September 23, 2025. Its account traced that reign to her 2021 knockout of Terri Harper. Wednesday’s decision should not be presented as a fresh surrender of that same WBC belt; it concerns the championships she retained after that earlier vacancy.

Her new direction also follows the public push for a Dubois–Baumgardner meeting. Neither of Wednesday’s statements named replacements to contest the vacated 130-pound titles. Those arrangements remain separate from the lightweight path MVP has outlined.