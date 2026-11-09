Alycia Baumgardner Sweeps Elif Turhan To Win IBF Lightweight Title (Highlights)

Three identical scorecards made Alycia Baumgardner’s move to lightweight a championship success. She defeated Elif Turhan by unanimous decision in the MVPW 07 main event, taking the IBF belt with scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 100-90. The judges awarded her every round.
The November 8 show took place at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, with the main card carried by ESPN. This was a ten-round contest at the 135-pound championship limit, fought over three-minute rounds rather than the two-minute format used in the evening’s other women’s title bouts.
Baumgardner weighed 133.8 pounds, while the defending champion came in at 134.6. Turhan entered with a one-inch height advantage and a 69-inch reach against the challenger’s 66 inches, according to MVP’s official measurements. Those physical advantages did not translate into control of the distance.
Baumgardner vs. Turhan: All ten rounds
MVP’s official written ringside account provides the following round-by-round action.
Round 1: Baumgardner established range with straight punches; Turhan tried to accelerate against the ropes but missed overhands.
Round 2: Turhan pressed behind hooks. Baumgardner answered with jabs before the champion rallied with a heavy left.
Round 3: Straight combinations hurt Turhan. The referee interrupted the attack after mistaking the ten-second clapper for the bell.
Alycia Baumgardner ALMOST KNOCKED HER OUT😱😱😱
———
LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/bK27aqEckS
— MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026
Round 4: Counters frustrated Turhan, and Baumgardner finished with doubled left hands that snapped the champion’s head back.
Round 5: Turhan found hooks and uppercuts before Baumgardner responded with an uppercut and lefts of her own.
Round 6: Baumgardner’s left and right staggered Turhan; the champion recovered enough to exchange hooks.
ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER DEFEATS ELIF TURHAN TO BECOME THE NEW IBF LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION 😱 #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/SsOZOt6qE9
— MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026
Round 7: Body punches and straight rights favored Baumgardner before clinches increasingly interrupted the exchanges.
Round 8: Turhan missed power shots as Baumgardner combined head and body attacks, then traded before the bell.
Round 9: Turhan rallied with successive uppercuts, but Baumgardner answered inside and landed a late one-two.
Round 10: Baumgardner landed combinations and counters through exchanges along the ropes, closing with more straight punches.
A second championship division
MVP’s updated fighter records list Baumgardner at 19-1 with seven knockouts and Turhan at 14-1 with eight. The challenger handed the Istanbul fighter her first professional defeat; this decision did not add to either boxer’s knockout total.
AND THE NEW @alyciambaum 🏆#MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/7Z0zs9kcN3
— MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026
The new lightweight champion already held the WBA, IBF and WBO super featherweight titles. Her official profile now includes the IBF’s 135-pound championship alongside those belts, marking success in a second weight class rather than a defense of her 130-pound collection.
Elsewhere on the card, Ramla Ali’s split-decision win over Mikiah Kreps settled the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight championships. Skye Nicolson retained against Miyo Yoshida in the WBC title bout at the same weight.