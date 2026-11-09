Alycia Baumgardner Sweeps Elif Turhan To Win IBF Lightweight Title (Highlights)

Three identical scorecards made Alycia Baumgardner’s move to lightweight a championship success. She defeated Elif Turhan by unanimous decision in the MVPW 07 main event, taking the IBF belt with scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 100-90. The judges awarded her every round.

The November 8 show took place at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, with the main card carried by ESPN. This was a ten-round contest at the 135-pound championship limit, fought over three-minute rounds rather than the two-minute format used in the evening’s other women’s title bouts.

Baumgardner weighed 133.8 pounds, while the defending champion came in at 134.6. Turhan entered with a one-inch height advantage and a 69-inch reach against the challenger’s 66 inches, according to MVP’s official measurements. Those physical advantages did not translate into control of the distance.

Baumgardner vs. Turhan: All ten rounds

MVP’s official written ringside account provides the following round-by-round action.

Round 1: Baumgardner established range with straight punches; Turhan tried to accelerate against the ropes but missed overhands.

Round 2: Turhan pressed behind hooks. Baumgardner answered with jabs before the champion rallied with a heavy left.

Round 3: Straight combinations hurt Turhan. The referee interrupted the attack after mistaking the ten-second clapper for the bell.

Alycia Baumgardner ALMOST KNOCKED HER OUT😱😱😱 ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/bK27aqEckS — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Round 4: Counters frustrated Turhan, and Baumgardner finished with doubled left hands that snapped the champion’s head back.

Round 5: Turhan found hooks and uppercuts before Baumgardner responded with an uppercut and lefts of her own.

Round 6: Baumgardner’s left and right staggered Turhan; the champion recovered enough to exchange hooks.

ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER DEFEATS ELIF TURHAN TO BECOME THE NEW IBF LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION 😱 #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/SsOZOt6qE9 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Round 7: Body punches and straight rights favored Baumgardner before clinches increasingly interrupted the exchanges.

Round 8: Turhan missed power shots as Baumgardner combined head and body attacks, then traded before the bell.

Round 9: Turhan rallied with successive uppercuts, but Baumgardner answered inside and landed a late one-two.

Round 10: Baumgardner landed combinations and counters through exchanges along the ropes, closing with more straight punches.

A second championship division

MVP’s updated fighter records list Baumgardner at 19-1 with seven knockouts and Turhan at 14-1 with eight. The challenger handed the Istanbul fighter her first professional defeat; this decision did not add to either boxer’s knockout total.

The new lightweight champion already held the WBA, IBF and WBO super featherweight titles. Her official profile now includes the IBF’s 135-pound championship alongside those belts, marking success in a second weight class rather than a defense of her 130-pound collection.

Elsewhere on the card, Ramla Ali’s split-decision win over Mikiah Kreps settled the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight championships. Skye Nicolson retained against Miyo Yoshida in the WBC title bout at the same weight.