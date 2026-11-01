Alistair Overeem Says He Is In Camp For Boxing Comeback

Alistair Overeem says he is back in a training camp as he pursues a move into professional boxing. In an October 30 written post on X, the former heavyweight champion described preparing for a comeback and named George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins as inspirations.

I’m in camp.. training hard and preparing for the comeback!

Overeem also praised his own training and conditioning approach, inviting followers to follow his preparations. The message did not identify an opponent, date, promoter or signed bout agreement. It is a statement about his camp, not confirmation of a scheduled fight.

Joshua’s card is an ambition, not an announced slot

In a separate written interview published by Gulf News on October 30, the 46-year-old explained that boxing workouts had renewed his creativity and interest in competing. He described himself as a fighter by nature, while acknowledging that boxing had not previously been the sport that most interested him.

He also discussed wanting to appear on the December Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card. Overeem said he met Joshua at Team Usyk’s gym and would welcome sharing an event with him. His account describes a desired opportunity, rather than an announcement from the organizers that an undercard place has been secured.

Dubai remains one possible setting

His location has become part of the comeback discussion. In an October 29 written interview with KO On SI, Overeem said moving his family to Dubai had restored his enthusiasm. He described access to training and recovery facilities as part of the environment supporting that reset, rather than announcing a contracted event in the city.

The report identified Rico Verhoeven as the opponent he would like to face in boxing, with Dubai among the venues he was considering. It also stressed that no agreement with Verhoeven had been confirmed and that the other heavyweight had different potential opponents. Neither interview established that talks had produced a deal.

That distinction separates the current camp update from the earlier discussion of an Amsterdam meeting. The location remains a proposal, not a completed change to an official fight schedule.

The kickboxing meeting that never reached the ring

There was once a formal booking between the Dutch heavyweights, but in a different sport. GLORY announced on August 23, 2021 that Verhoeven would defend its heavyweight championship against Overeem on October 23 at GelreDome in Arnhem. The announcement described a return to kickboxing after his UFC career.

That earlier transition followed a long period away from kickboxing. GLORY said Overeem had signed with the organization in June 2021 after a decade competing in MMA, and identified his 2010 K-1 World Grand Prix victory as his previous appearance in the sport. The old plan was therefore a return to an established discipline. His present boxing ambition involves another change of competitive setting, rather than a continuation of that unfulfilled title booking.

The final COLLISION 3 event record instead lists Verhoeven against Jamal Ben Saddik. The intended Overeem contest therefore did not take place on that card. A professional boxing meeting would not be a completed rematch from that event; it would require a new agreement under a different ruleset, with its own confirmed arrangements.