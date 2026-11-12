Alistair Overeem vs. Jimi Manuwa Added To Jake Paul–Cedric Doumbe Card

Alistair Overeem has an opponent for his planned boxing return. He will face Jimi Manuwa on the Jake Paul–Cedric Doumbe card at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 24, according to announcements posted by Most Valuable Promotions and PFL on November 12.

The official matchup graphic advertises six rounds at heavyweight, with a weight designation above 200 pounds. The announcement arrived six weeks before fight night.

MVP also released footage of the two fighters facing off. Overeem appears in dark clothing opposite Manuwa in a light shirt, with the event branding behind them.

Manuwa built his UFC career at light heavyweight, rather than in Overeem’s heavyweight division. UFC’s June 2019 retirement retrospective recorded 17 wins in 23 MMA bouts, including 15 knockouts, and highlighted his victories over Corey Anderson and Ovince Saint Preux. His retirement followed a loss to Aleksandar Rakic in Stockholm. That is the MMA background he brings to this advertised heavyweight matchup, not a professional boxing record.

Overeem’s camp now has a named opponent

The booking follows Overeem’s October 30 camp update. In that written post, he said he was training for a comeback, identified George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins as inspirations, and expressed confidence in his preparation and conditioning methods. He did not name an opponent or date then.

In an October 30 written interview, Overeem told Gulf News that boxing workouts had revived his creativity. He acknowledged that boxing had not previously been the sport that most interested him, but said the opportunity to compete there now appealed to him.

YES IT’S REAL. OVEREEM vs MANUWA goes down on the Jake Paul vs Cedric Doumbe card on Thursday, December 24th🎄🍿 Tickets go ON SALE Sun, Nov 15th🎟️ ———

Thursday, December 24th

Coca-Cola Arena – Dubai, UAE@visit.dubai @dubaisc #PaulDoumbe pic.twitter.com/uEExyGJjVb — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 12, 2026

That interview also described an ambition to appear on the Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card. Overeem said he had met Joshua at Team Usyk’s gym and would enjoy sharing an event with him. The newly announced Manuwa bout is instead attached to Paul’s show in Dubai; the earlier wish was not confirmation of a place on Joshua’s card.

Dubai is also Overeem’s home base. He discussed living there with his family and developing an interest in recovery and longevity after his MMA career. Those details help explain the setting for this next assignment without turning his account of training and lifestyle into a medical claim about his readiness to fight.

Six heavyweight rounds beneath an eight-round main event

Another banger added to Christmas Eve! Alistair Overeem and Jimi Manuwa clash on Saturday, December 24th! Tickets go ON SALE Sun, Nov 15th🎟️ ———

Thursday, December 24th

Coca-Cola Arena – Dubai, UAE@visitdubai @dubaisc #PaulDoumbe pic.twitter.com/VG4KUsdCH6 — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 12, 2026

The headliner has different advertised terms. Paul and Doumbe’s previously announced matchup is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds at cruiserweight, with a 200-pound limit and 10-ounce gloves. Those main-event specifications should not be transferred to Overeem–Manuwa, whose graphic identifies a six-round heavyweight contest.

MVP’s original event release listed Paul at 12-2 with seven knockouts and Doumbe at 1-0 in professional boxing. It separately recorded Doumbe’s extensive kickboxing career and his 6-1 MMA record. His success in those disciplines is part of the attraction, not an extra set of professional boxing victories.

The card has since been promoted through appearances in Paris and Dubai. Paul’s retirement pledge if Doumbe beats him was a separate development from that launch, while the Overeem–Manuwa announcement expands the actual fight lineup.

General ticket sales are scheduled to open November 15 at noon Gulf Standard Time, following the November 14 presale advertised in MVP’s original release. The event date is Thursday, December 24. PFL’s graphic and MVP’s written announcement agree on Thursday, despite a conflicting Saturday reference in PFL’s caption.