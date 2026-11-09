Albina Moldazhanova Stops Kirstie Bavington In Fourth Round At MVPW 07 (Highlights)

Albina Moldazhanova opened the MVPW 07 main card by stopping Kirstie Bavington in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. The unbeaten Russian extended her perfect finishing record against the former European welterweight champion at College Park Center, according to the promotion’s written ringside account.

The super lightweight contest was scheduled for four two-minute rounds, rather than the longer championship distances elsewhere on the show. Both women were below the 140-pound limit: Moldazhanova weighed 138.2 pounds and Bavington came in one pound heavier.

Moldazhanova vs. Bavington: All Four Rounds

Round 1

Bavington tried to force her way forward, but the sharper combinations came from her opponent. A left hurt the Briton and brought a clinch near the ropes. Moldazhanova also attacked downstairs, while Bavington answered with right hands and a late left.

Round 2

The body became a sustained target. Moldazhanova switched her left hand between head and torso, landing through Bavington’s attempts to jab and hold. The referee warned the Russian for holding before another flurry and a hard body punch at the bell.

Albina Moldazhanova is a star in the making 💥😳 ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/drgQnVOCxf — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Round 3

Bavington found more replies, connecting to the body with her right and getting her jab involved. Inside exchanges remained competitive, but Moldazhanova’s lefts pushed her back toward the ropes. The unbeaten boxer increased her output in the closing seconds.

Round 4

A combination ending with a heavy left sent Bavington down. She rose, but the referee stopped the contest rather than allow it to continue. The ending came 44 seconds into the final scheduled round.

The Official Result And Promotion’s Announcement

The finalized fight report and event listings record a fourth-round KO. The initial promotion post below instead uses TKO. That wording differs from the final record; the listed winner, round and stoppage time are not in dispute.

ALBINA MOLDAZHANOVA WINS BY TKO TO START THE MAIN CARD 😱 ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/HcDqB2j7WL — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Moldazhanova is now 6-0 with six knockouts, according to her updated Most Valuable Promotions profile. Bavington’s corresponding listing changes to 10-7-2, with two knockout wins. The visitor brought substantially more professional experience into a match against a prospect still in the opening stretch of her career.

The pairing also put a shorter boxer against the taller opponent. The promotion lists Moldazhanova at 5-foot-7 with a 64-inch reach, compared with Bavington’s 5-foot-8½ and 65 inches. Those measurements did not translate into a distance-fighting route to the final bell for the veteran.

This was the non-title opener on an ESPN main card headlined by Elif Turhan against Alycia Baumgardner. The championship lineup also featured Ramla Ali–Mikiah Kreps, Skye Nicolson–Miyo Yoshida and Irma Garcia–Nataly Delgado, with women’s bouts filling the main broadcast.