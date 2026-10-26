Albert Ramirez vs. Sharabutdin Ataev Added To December 12 Bivol–Smith Card

Albert Ramirez and Sharabutdin Ataev have been announced as the co-main event of RCC’s December 12 boxing show in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The light heavyweight matchup adds another WBA-related contest to the bill headed by Dmitry Bivol against Callum Smith at UMMC Arena.

RCC identified the pairing in a Russian-language announcement published October 23. Its linked event listing confirms the venue and a scheduled 5 p.m. local start for the show. That is the event’s advertised opening time, not a confirmed ring-walk time for Ramirez or Ataev.

RCC’s title announcement and the current WBA picture

The promoter describes Ramirez–Ataev as a WBA light heavyweight championship contest. The association’s currently available September rankings, however, still identify Ramirez as interim champion, Bivol as super champion and Ataev as the division’s No. 1 contender. Those published classifications do not independently establish an upgrade to a different championship designation for December.

With Bivol also appearing on the card, the precise designation of the second championship contest remains important. RCC has confirmed its intended matchup and placement, while a separate WBA ruling establishing a different title status was not included in the announcement.

Ataev follows his eliminator win with Ramirez assignment

Ataev’s position follows his decision victory over former world champion Jose Uzcategui. The WBA had designated that summer matchup an eliminator, giving its winner a route toward a light heavyweight championship opportunity. The association’s subsequent rankings place the Russian above the other listed contenders rather than alongside its champions.

RCC also points to his amateur credentials, describing him as a two-time world champion before his professional career began in 2021. His recent opposition includes Saipaier Rouzi as well as Uzcategui. The WBA’s fight ledger records both assignments as decision wins.

Ramirez first secured the interim championship by stopping Jerome Pampellone in the seventh round in Benghazi, Libya, in August 2025. The WBA’s account describes a gradual escalation: Ramirez established his range early, increased his body attack and then hurt Pampellone with his right hand before the referee stopped a sustained attack in the following round.

That success came on an international KO to Drugs show. It put Ramirez into the association’s championship structure after his earlier regional-title campaigning, rather than making him the holder of Bivol’s super championship. His next listed defense required a markedly different approach against a mobile challenger.

Ramirez arrives with experience of defending his interim belt over the full distance. In his most recent listed championship outing, he beat Lerrone Richards by split decision in Montreal. The WBA’s account gives Ramirez two 115–113 cards, with the other judge scoring it 116–112 for Richards.

That report describes Richards using movement and his jab to interrupt Ramirez’s pressure. Ramirez’s work improved later as he shortened the available space and attacked the body. The narrow scoring gives Ataev a recent example of the champion being tested beyond the stoppages that built his reputation.

The main event has its own established buildup: Bivol and Smith reached terms earlier this year. Bivol’s earlier championship-winning rematch with Artur Beterbiev supplies the background to his position atop the card, rather than changing the separate status of Ramirez’s assignment.