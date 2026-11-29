Agit Kabayel retained his WBC heavyweight championship with a second-round technical knockout of Nelson Hysa at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on November 28. Hysa’s corner threw in the towel at 2:42, ending the Albanian challenger’s unbeaten professional run and giving Kabayel his first successful defense as full champion.

Round 1: Kabayel Finds The Right Hand

Kabayel started by attacking the body, while Hysa answered and sought to tie him up. The challenger looked for right hands and uppercuts but repeatedly brought the exchanges into clinches. Kabayel found room for his overhand right and landed the more forceful combinations as the round developed.

Hysa still connected with a jab when Kabayel closed the distance. The champion answered at close range, putting punches together while Hysa tried to hold. It was a physical opening rather than a clean long-range boxing match, with the holding repeatedly interrupting the action.

Round 2: Hysa’s Corner Ends The Challenge

The champion kept pressing and again found his right hand over Hysa’s low left. Hysa landed right uppercuts, but his attack became increasingly dependent on that arm. He turned toward his corner in visible discomfort before trying to continue. Kabayel resumed his combinations, connected with further right hands and forced another retreat.

The final sequence ended with Hysa turning away and Kabayel landing a right as the towel arrived. Referee Laurence Cole waved the contest off. CompuBox’s final report records the result as TKO in round two and places the corner’s intervention at 2:42, matching the ringside written reports.

AND STILL 👑 Agit Kabayel retains his WBC heavyweight world title as he beats Nelson Hysa 💥#KabayelHysa 🔉 pic.twitter.com/tHlaXw6BOX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2026

Video: DAZNBoxing.

Video: DAZNBoxing.

The Punch Figures Behind The Stoppage

CompuBox counted Kabayel landing 23 of 63 total punches, compared with Hysa’s 20 of 73. The larger difference came in power punches: Kabayel connected with 20 of 42, while Hysa landed seven of 26. Hysa had the higher jab total, 13 to three, but that did not offset the champion’s heavier work.

In the opening round, Kabayel landed nine total punches to Hysa’s seven. The second-round counts were 14 and 13 respectively. Those round totals add to 23 and 20; the power-punch figures likewise reconcile, with Kabayel landing seven then 13 and Hysa one then six. These are punch counts, not judges’ scores.

CompuBox described Hysa as claiming an elbow injury. Other immediate accounts differed over which part of his left arm appeared affected. The visible discomfort and the corner’s decision are established parts of the finish; a specific medical diagnosis should not be inferred from the footage or the contrasting early descriptions.

A First Defense After June’s Promotion

Kabayel improved to 28-0 with 20 knockouts. Hysa suffered his first defeat and left at 25-1 with 23 knockouts. Their previously announced stadium meeting was a world-title defense, not a unification contest, and the outcome does not announce Kabayel’s next opponent.

The German had won the interim WBC title by stopping Zhilei Zhang in the sixth round in February 2025. He followed that with his third-round win over Damian Knyba in January 2026, before his elevation to full WBC champion in June after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the championship.

Hysa entered this opportunity with a different championship history. The WBC’s pre-fight account listed his regional CISBB title among his achievements, but Saturday was his first world-title appearance. At 42, he faced a 34-year-old champion competing in Germany. Neither the short duration nor the injury claim changes the recorded result: Kabayel kept the belt by stoppage.

Before the bout, the WBC highlighted Kabayel’s wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez as important steps toward championship level. He stopped Makhmudov in four rounds and Sanchez in seven before defeating Zhang. Hysa’s most recent win had come against Thomas Narmo in August, also by a second-round stoppage. That form brought him to the stadium, but he could not extend the unbeaten sequence against the reigning world champion.