Agit Kabayel To Defend WBC Heavyweight Title Against Nelson Hysa In Dusseldorf

Agit Kabayel will defend his WBC heavyweight championship against Nelson Hysa on November 28 at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany. The unbeaten pair’s stadium fight was officially confirmed on October 1 by Queensberry and DAZN, with the broadcaster advertising the show as a pay-per-view event.

The confirmation followed an earlier breakdown in talks. MiddleEasy previously reported Frank Warren’s account of Hysa withdrawing from negotiations. The subsequent announcement puts Hysa back in the challenger’s position rather than identifying a replacement opponent, resolving the central uncertainty surrounding Kabayel’s next appearance.

Kabayel’s first defense as full WBC champion

The WBC’s announcement distinguishes this assignment from the champion’s previous interim-title defenses. Kabayel won the interim belt by knocking out Zhilei Zhang in the sixth round on February 22, 2025. He then stopped Damian Knyba in the third round in January 2026 before being elevated to full champion in June after the championship became vacant.

His return to Germany also changes scale. The Knyba fight took place at Oberhausen’s Rudolf Weber Arena; this time the Bochum heavyweight is heading to a football stadium in nearby Dusseldorf. Queensberry reported on October 6 that more than 30,000 tickets had been sold during the presale. That is a dated promoter-reported sales figure, not a final attendance or a claim that the November show has sold out.

Nelson Hysa brings an unbeaten record to Dusseldorf

The sanctioning body’s published records list Kabayel at 27-0 with 19 knockouts and Hysa at 25-0 with 23. Hysa’s earlier regional progress included the WBC CISBB championship, which the organization dates to November 18, 2023. He now moves from that regional title history into an opportunity to win its world heavyweight belt.

Queensberry identified the Albanian challenger’s most recent victory as a second-round stoppage of Thomas Narmo on the London card headlined by Filip Hrgovic and Moses Itauma. Hysa retained his WBO Global title that night, having also held the WBO European belt. The promoter said he subsequently pursued the Kabayel matchup, with their exchanges building interest in a fight scheduled for Albanian Independence Day.

In DAZN’s original written announcement, Kabayel described a stadium championship bout as a childhood ambition. He also said he would take his career one opponent at a time rather than overlook Hysa, while identifying eventual title unification as his broader objective. That distinction matters: the November contest is a defense, not an announced unification with another heavyweight champion.

Hysa, meanwhile, predicted a knockout and said he wanted to become Albania’s first heavyweight world champion. Those are the challenger’s stated ambitions in the broadcaster’s release, not established outcomes or an assessment that Kabayel has already been beaten. Manager Lasse Kruger characterized the matchup as Hysa’s major career opportunity after a difficult opponent search and said the undercard would also give German prospects exposure.

The stadium carries its own heavyweight history. Former Klitschko manager and DAZN analyst Bernd Bonte noted in the broadcaster’s written release that Wladimir Klitschko contested three world-title fights there. Bonte presented Kabayel’s appearance as a continuation of that venue’s boxing tradition. Queensberry also points to the champion’s earlier wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez as the foundation for his rise before the Zhang breakthrough.