Adam Azim To Face Gabriel Valenzuela In December 4 IBF Eliminator, Reports Say

Adam Azim is set to meet Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela at London’s Copper Box Arena on Friday, December 4, according to original reporting by The Ring. The proposed 12-round junior welterweight contest would headline a Boxxer show and serve as an IBF eliminator, bringing Azim another step toward a world-title opportunity.

BBC Sport independently reports that the winner would be in line for an IBF championship challenge in early 2027. That distinction matters: December’s meeting is being described as an eliminator, not as a contest for the vacant world belt itself. Victory would advance the winner without settling the championship that night.

The Ring lists Azim fourth and Valenzuela sixth with the IBF. The winner would hope to contest the vacant title in early 2027, with the opponent and subsequent date unresolved.

Adam Azim is set to face Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in a junior welterweight clash on December 4th at the Copper Box Arena, London, sources have told The Ring 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/KERqWuhOKF — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) October 27, 2026

An eliminator amid an unsettled IBF title picture

The vacant-belt picture changed this week when Lindolfo Delgado withdrew from his scheduled meeting with Arthur Biyarslanov on Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez–Christian Mbilli undercard. BBC Sport reports that Delgado’s team cited safety concerns. Whether that separate championship bout will be rearranged remains unclear, rather than automatically upgrading Azim–Valenzuela to a title fight.

The IBF vacancy followed Richardson Hitchins’ move to welterweight after signing with Zuffa Boxing, BBC Sport reports. Azim’s immediate assignment would therefore be a contender with previous eliminator experience while the subsequent route takes shape.

Azim, 15-0 with 12 knockouts, has stopped six consecutive opponents. The former European champion most recently defeated Steve Claggett in the third round at Wembley Arena on May 30. Boxxer’s full video of that earlier fight provides background to his run; it is not footage of the forthcoming Valenzuela bout.

Valenzuela brings a 32-5-1 record with 18 stoppage wins. The 32-year-old Mexican lost eliminators against Subriel Matias and Delgado in 2025, then returned with a knockout victory in May. This reported assignment offers him another opportunity to move back toward a world championship against an unbeaten opponent.

Smith remains a possibility; undercard details are provisional

Azim also has a place in a different sanctioning body’s title picture. The WBC’s October 2 ratings put him third at super lightweight, with Dalton Smith listed as world champion. The same list places Valenzuela 22nd, underlining how differently the sanctioning bodies order contenders. Those are WBC positions, separate from the IBF rankings attached to the December eliminator.

The Ring notes that Smith retained his WBC title against Alberto Puello on Saturday. A future Azim–Smith meeting remains a possibility rather than an announced follow-up to this booking.

Reporter Tom Eaton also identified December 4 and the Copper Box in his October 27 written update. He put Elliott Whale and Hassan Azim in line for undercard appearances, while saying his current understanding was that Frazer Clarke was still expected on the bill, despite reports linking Clarke with Joseph Parker elsewhere.

🚨😸🎒Cat is out the bag, Adam Azim vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela on Friday, December 4, at the Copper Box Arena in London. A bout which has real world title implications… Despite recent reports of a fight with Joseph Parker on the Fury-AJ undercard, my current understanding… https://t.co/BTMPp1fTre pic.twitter.com/WGSvMt5fsy — Tom Eaton (@tomeaton73) October 27, 2026

Eaton qualified the Clarke information as his understanding for now. Those names should not be read as confirmed undercard matchups: his post did not identify opponents for them, and the full supporting lineup remains to be announced. The main-event reports likewise do not establish a ringwalk time or confirmed broadcaster for this particular show.