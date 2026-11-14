Aaron McKenna To Face Jevgenijs Aleksejevs At Zuffa Boxing 14 On December 4

Aaron McKenna will face Jevgenijs Aleksejevs at Zuffa Boxing 14 on Friday, December 4, at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The promotion confirmed the pairing on November 14 and published a graphic identifying a 12-round world middleweight championship bout.

The Ring reported that McKenna’s IBF belt will be at stake in his first defense, with the matchup serving as the main event. The announcement came during the broadcast of Carlos Adames against Gerome Warburton, rather than at a separate weigh-in or press conference.

The event graphic lists a noon Eastern start and carries Paramount+ and Sky Sports branding. It gives December 4 as the show date, not a confirmed ring-walk time for the headliners. No action or outcome has taken place in this scheduled matchup.

Two unbeaten middleweights, different championship experience

McKenna brings a 21-0 record with 10 knockouts. He won the vacant IBF championship by unanimous decision over Etinosa Oliha in Dublin on August 8, a step beyond the unbeaten-versus-unbeaten title-fight buildup. Aleksejevs enters at 20-0 with 10 knockouts and holds the IBF European middleweight title. The two belts represent different levels of competition; this is not a world-title unification.

Aleksejevs’ most recent victory listed by King of Kings came against Damiano Falcinelli in Riga on February 21. The promoter’s account says the Latvian retained his regional championship after ten rounds, with scores of 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95. Those numbers describe a majority decision, despite the report calling it a split decision.

That account describes Aleksejevs investing in body punches early, then facing a more aggressive opponent through the next several rounds. He continued working downstairs and tying up at close range. The ninth brought heavy combinations from both boxers without either being seriously hurt.

The defense comes before McKenna’s broader ambitions

Before the Oliha fight, McKenna told Sky Sports he wanted to unify at middleweight before moving through heavier divisions. In that August 6 written interview, he described himself as six-foot-three with a long reach and said he had prepared for opponents who either advance or box on the retreat. Those were his pre-title plans, not a fresh prediction about Aleksejevs.

The new booking also separates his immediate assignment from Denzel Bentley’s request for a 2027 championship opportunity. In a November 9 written report, Bentley named McKenna or Adames as preferred opponents if they retained their titles, and said he would consider traveling to Ireland. That request was not an agreed fight and does not replace the December challenger.

The Ring lists Paramount+ coverage in the United States and Canada, with Sky Sports carrying the show in the United Kingdom and Ireland.