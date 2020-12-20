2020 Olympia Final Results: Big Ramy Wins, Phil Heath 3rd!

The 2020 Mr. Olympia concluded on Saturday night, with the finals of the competition. This is the results of the second day of the contest.

The Olympia is the biggest competition in all of bodybuilding, as the sport’s top athletes from around the world gathered to see who is the best in the world. The first day of the contest saw many athletes take the stage, and some champions crowned. However the second day was where all the attention was, as the Men’s Open division went down to conclude the weekend. All in all, it was a great weekend of bodybuilding action, coming from Orlando, Florida.

With that said, the 2020 Mr. Olympia is complete, and all the winners have been determined. You can check out the results from the day’s contest below:

Mr. Olympia: Men’s Open Bodybuilding

The Men’s Open is obviously the marquee division at any year’s Olympia, but this year the excitement for this contest was through the roof. This was largely due to the return of seven-time champion Phil Heath, as he looked to get his 8th title and tie for the most wins in the contest’s history. Standing in his way was 2019 champ Brandon Curry, who was looking to legitimize himself as the champion.

Top to bottom, this roster was filled with numerous talented and exciting bodybuilders. In the end, however, the winner and 2020 Mr. Olympia was none other than fan-favorite and people’s champion Big Ramy, who finally showed up in the shape that his fans knew he could. He also won the People’s Choice award, voted on by the fans. Following closely behind him was now-former champ Brandon Curry in second place, and in third was the legend Phil Heath.

Below are the full results:

Big Ramy – $400,000 Brandon Curry – $150,000 Phil Heath – $100,000 Hadi Choopan – $45,000 William Bonac – $40,000 Akim Williams Iain Valliere Hunter Labrada Dexter Jackson Justin Luis Rodriguez

Event Highlights:

Scorecards:

Classic Physique Olympia

One of the newer divisions to appear in the Olympia, the Classic Physique division has really found its groove. This is in large part due to the heated rivalry between current champ Chris Bumstead, and two-time former champ Breon Ansley. These two have been at each other’s throats for months, and it all boiled down to this contest.

To be fair, there was a lot more to love about the stacked Classic Physique division of the 2020 Mr. Olympia. However, the results of the finals on Saturday would see Chris Bumstead crowned Classic Physique champ for a second straight year. Coming in second, in a surprising result was Terrence Ruffin, while former champ Breon Ansley left Florida with a third-place win.

Below are the full results:

Chris Bumstead – $30,000 Terrence Ruffin – $10,000 Breon Ansley – $5,000 Alex Cambronero – $ 3,000 Bryan Jones – $2,000 Dani Younan Rickey Moten Jr. Divine Wilson Logan Franklin Deontrai Campbell

Event Highlights:

Scorecards:

Men’s Physique Olympia

The Men’s Physique division has a tendency to deliver some of the most aesthetically pleasing physiques in all of the Olympia. These athletes put an intense focus on their upper body, and few have been a better example of this than reigning champ Raymont Edmunds. He had been looking great in the lead-up, and save for a few names, there seemed to be nobody who could interfere with what appears to be the start of a respectable championship run.

If anybody was going to give Edmunds trouble, it seemed like it would be Andre Ferguson. By the end of the Olympia though, Brandon Hendrickson walked away with the trophy and title of champion, regaining the title that he won in 2018. Now former champ Raymont Edmonds came in a close second-place finish, as Kyron Holden pulled up in a solid third place.

Below are the full results:

Brandon Hendrickson – $35,000

Raymont Edmonds – $12,000

Kyron Holden – $8000

Jeremy Potvin – $4000 Andrei Deiu – $2000 Andre Ferguson Carlos DeOliveira Ryan Terry Rodrigue Chesnier Anthony Gilkes

Event Highlights:

Scorecards:

Bikini Olympia

The Bikini Division of the 2020 Mr. Olympia had more athletes taking the stage than any other division, by a wide margin. This just goes to show how popular this division is among female athletes. Coming in on top, and looking to earn her second straight win is Elisa Pecini, who amazed everyone with her win in 2019.

There were a lot of other ladies looking to stake their claim as the best in the world, and they would do just that. Janet Layug would come in first place, blowing the doors off of the competition and finally earning a victory. Coming in second was Jennifer Dorie, who brought a solid package to the stage. Bringing up the third-place position was Etila Santiago Santos, who make a good account of herself during the contest.

Below are the full results:

Janet Layug – $50,000 Jennifer Dorie – $20,000 Etila Santiago Santos – $12,000 Angelica Teixeira – $7,000 Lauralie Chapados – $6,000 Elisa Pecini Ashley Kaltwasser Ashlyn Brown Jasmine Gonzalez Breena Martinez

Event Highlights:

Scorecards:

