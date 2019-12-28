How To Watch Bellator 237 “Fedor Vs Rampage”: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream Bellator 237 “Fedor Vs Rampage”
Bellator 237 is set to go down on Saturday (December 28, 2019), Sunday locally, in legendary Saitama Arena, Saitama, Japan. The main card will air on Paramount, while streams go on DAZN.
The main event of the evening brings the heavyweight clash between two former PRIDE FC legends – Russian Sambo/Judo specialist Fedor Emelianenko (38-6 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) and the former UFC 205-pound champ Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (38-13 MMA, 5-2 BMMA).
The clash between 155-pound king Michael Chandler (19-5 MMA, 16-5 BMMA) and Sidney Outlaw (14-3 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) co-headlines the event. The main card also brings an interesting 173-pound fight between always entertaining Michael “Venom” Page (16-1 MMA, 12-1 BMMA) and the former Japanese UFC competitor Shinsho Anzai (11-3 MMA, 0-0 BMMA).
Here are all the fights:
Main Card: (Paramount, DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson – heavyweight
Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw – lightweight
Shinsho Anzai vs. Michael Page – 173-pound contract weight
Lorenz Larkin vs. Keita Nakamura – welterweight
Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe – flyweight
Daron Cruickshank vs. Goiti Yamauchi – lightweight
Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET, DAZN):
Sergey Shemetov vs. Shoma Shibisai
Ryuichiro Sumimura vs. Jon Tuck
Andy Nguyen vs. Ai Shimizu
Yusaku Nakamura vs. Makoto Takahashi
Kanna Asakura vs. Jayme Hinshaw
Jarred Brooks vs. Haruo Ochi
Hiroto Uesako vs. Yusuke Yachi
