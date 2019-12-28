How To Watch Bellator 237 “Fedor Vs Rampage”: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream Bellator 237 “Fedor Vs Rampage”

Bellator 237 is set to go down on Saturday (December 28, 2019), Sunday locally, in legendary Saitama Arena, Saitama, Japan. The main card will air on Paramount, while streams go on DAZN.

The main event of the evening brings the heavyweight clash between two former PRIDE FC legends – Russian Sambo/Judo specialist Fedor Emelianenko (38-6 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) and the former UFC 205-pound champ Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (38-13 MMA, 5-2 BMMA).

The clash between 155-pound king Michael Chandler (19-5 MMA, 16-5 BMMA) and Sidney Outlaw (14-3 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) co-headlines the event. The main card also brings an interesting 173-pound fight between always entertaining Michael “Venom” Page (16-1 MMA, 12-1 BMMA) and the former Japanese UFC competitor Shinsho Anzai (11-3 MMA, 0-0 BMMA).

Here are all the fights:

Main Card: (Paramount, DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson – heavyweight

Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw – lightweight

Shinsho Anzai vs. Michael Page – 173-pound contract weight

Lorenz Larkin vs. Keita Nakamura – welterweight

Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe – flyweight

Daron Cruickshank vs. Goiti Yamauchi – lightweight

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET, DAZN):

Sergey Shemetov vs. Shoma Shibisai

Ryuichiro Sumimura vs. Jon Tuck

Andy Nguyen vs. Ai Shimizu

Yusaku Nakamura vs. Makoto Takahashi

Kanna Asakura vs. Jayme Hinshaw

Jarred Brooks vs. Haruo Ochi

Hiroto Uesako vs. Yusuke Yachi