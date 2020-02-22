Leslie Smith Hits Out At Dana White Following Trump Rally Speech

Smith Believes White And Trump Conspired

Ex-UFC and current Bellator fighter Leslie Smith hit out Dana White following his speech at a recent rally for President Trump.

White made headlines when he recently gave a speech in support of the incumbent Trump in Colorado. Some criticized him for the speech after he kicked it off by stating he wasn’t a political person only to then support Trump.

But Smith had other reasons to criticize the UFC head honcho. After her fight with Aspen Ladd was called off after the latter had to pull out back in April 2018, she was released from the UFC despite being on a two-fight winning streak at the time. She later signed with Bellator.

Smith proceeded to file a labor complaint with The National Labor Relations Board in May only for her complaint to be dismissed in July. The dismissal notably occurred three days after White met Trump at the White House and she and her attorney believe the meeting played a role.

Smith expanded on that in response to White’s latest speech praising Trump as a good and loyal friend.

“‘This guy is so loyal and such a good friend that he shut down that meddling little b*tch’s case that almost cost me MILLIONS of dollars, thanks to him I can keep classifying the fighters that are my employees as independent contractors. Vote for him!’ – Dana. “My charges against the UFC for retaliation and misclassification were found to have merit. That mean the NLRB agreed that we seemed enough like statutory employees to pursue the case. But a few hours later that decision was pulled back and the Division of Advice (Trump’s appointees) commandeered my case & a few months later dismissed it without examining our status as statutory employees- they said I had not been retaliated against even though I had a 3 fight win streak in my weight class when I was cut in unusual circumstances. “The article says Region 4’s director made the decision but it wasn’t him- it was Washington DC’ s Peter Robb. Region 4 gave a merit determination and Peter Robb abused his power to distort the NLRB’S role in protecting employee’s rights again- again.”

"This guy is so loyal and such a good friend that he shut down that meddling little bitch's case that almost cost me MILLIONS of dollars, thanks to him I can keep classifying the fighters that are my employees as independent contractors. Vote for him!" – Dana https://t.co/3V7WiiCyoO — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) February 21, 2020

My charges against the UFC for retaliation and misclassification were found to have merit. That mean the NLRB agreed that we seemed enough like statutory employees to pursue the case. But a few hours later that decision was pulled back and the Division of Advice — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) February 21, 2020

(Trump's appointees) commandeered my case & a few months later dismissed it without examining our status as statutory employees- they said I had not been retaliated against even though I had a 3 fight win streak in my weight class when I was cut in unusual circumstances — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) February 21, 2020

https://t.co/fHvjmZqjTZ The article says Region 4's director made the decision but it wasn't him- it was Washington DC' s Peter Robb. Region 4 gave a merit determination and Peter Robb abused his power to distort the NLRB'S role in protecting employee's rights again- again — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) February 21, 2020

It should be interesting to see if White offers any response to Smith’s latest tweets.