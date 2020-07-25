Bellator returns in style. Former UFC flyweight contender Sergio Pettis faces off against Ricky Bandejas at bantamweight from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the orthodox stance. Bandejas starts the hostilities with a leg kick. Pettis pressures Bandejas to the fence and eats a sidekick. Bandejas maintains the distance with leg kicks as Pettis tries to get inside with combinations. Pettis eats a body kick from Bandejas but comes back with a leg kick. Bandejas doesn’t let Pettis trap him against the fence and circles out. Pettis pressures Bandejas and lands a right hand as Bandejas looks to counter. Pettis keeps landing leg kicks, Bandejas lands a spinning back fist and looks to push the pace. Bandejas rushes into a flurry and pushes Pettis to the fence. He ducks to the hips and gets the takedown. Bandejas lands directly into side control. Pettis gets back up as the round ends.

10-9 Pettis

Round 2

Round two starts with a leg kick from Bandejas. Pettis lands a right hand as he pushes Bandejas to the fence. Pettis keeps pressuring Bandejas back to the fence. Question mark kick blocked by Bandejas who stays on his front foot. Pettis’ kick is caught by Bandejas who lands a straight right hand. Single leg attempt reversed by Pettis who ends up on top. Bandejas uses butterfly hooks to get back to his feet. High kick almost lands for Bandejas who then eats a calf kick. Counter right-hand lands for Pettis as the round ends.

10-9 Pettis

Round 3

Pettis attempts a tornado kick but misses, he stays on his front foot and keeps pressuring Bandejas. Pettis lands a right hand, then another one as he pushes Bandejas to the fence. Left hook lands for Pettis, followed by a leg kick. Spinning back fist lands for Pettis. Both fighters land in a short exchange. Pettis keeps pushing the pace and lands a leg kick followed by a spinning kick to the head. Pettis lands a right hand and evades Bandejas’ punches. Pettis lands yet another leg kick, followed by a body kick. End of the fight.

10-9 Pettis

Official results: All three judges score the fight 30-27 in favor of Sergio Pettis who wins by unanimous decision.

Check the highlights below:

.@RickyBandejas gets the takedown as we near the end of round 1️⃣.#Bellator242 pic.twitter.com/ockUjD8QLv — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 25, 2020