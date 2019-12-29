Bellator 237 Results: Michael Page KO’s Shinsho Anzai (Highlights)

Michael Page Stops Shinsho Anzai Via Big Punch

Bellator 237 takes place now (Sunday, December 29, 2019) in legendary Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan. Clowning expert and one of the most entertaining fighters to watch, Michael “Venom” Page, meets the former Pancrase middleweight champion and ex-UFC fighter Shinsho “Animal” Anzai in a catchweight bout (173 lbs).

Anzai comes out in blue gloves and black trunks. Page sports red gloves and black trunks too. The referee in charge of this contest is Jason Herzog.

Round 1

No glove tap. Page circles well. Anzai goes forward, eats a flying knee, but he still has single-leg. Page breaks free and lands a right jab. Right uppercut Page, then another knee and an uppercut.

Anzai pushes Michael on the fence, but Page breaks free. Right-hand Page, he stops Anzai’s attack, but the Japanese fighter connects punches and misses over and over. Page drops him, then lands some big shots.

Anzai covers up, blocks and survives the attack, Page continues to dance and lands another flying knee. The Japanese fighter is bleeding, another big right hand for Page. I think 10-8 Page.

Round 2

Big flying knee Page. Page clips him with a devastating right hand and Herzog stops the fight, knockout victory for Michael Page.

Final Result: Michael Page KO’s Shinsho Anzai (round 2, 0:23)

Here are the highlights:

Michael Page improves the score to 17-1 MMA, 13-1 BMMA, Shinsho Anzai drops to 11-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA.