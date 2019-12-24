Frank Trigg Shares Praise for Excellent Ref Work at Bellator Hawaii

Referee Frank Trigg Shares Message From Fighter

A referee’s discretion is one of the most polarizing elements of the sport of MMA. For the most part, it’s nearly impossible for every fan across the board to think a fight was ended at the right time. Whether a brutal beatdown goes extra seconds long, or too short, the MMA community is quick to blame the ref. And, oftentimes, the ref is labeled at being one of the worst in the sport, no matter who they are. However, this time, professional fighter Nate Yoshimura thanked referee Frank Trigg for his excellent job reffing his own fight.

Yoshimura fought Chas Dunhour on the recently passed Bellator Hawaii card. The bout started off the preliminary portion of the night and provided much excitement. However, in the second round, Yosh was on the wrong end of a devastating knockout. Dunhour landed a massive elbow in the clinch against the cage that immediately sent Yosh to the canvas.

Showing Positivity Towards Referees

Almost immediately after the elbow landed, Frank Trigg came between the fighters and called off the match. Afterward, Yosh thanked Trigg for ending the fight before he took unnecessary shots that could cause permanent damage. Trigg shared a respectful message to all of his followers on his Instagram account.

Trigg Vows to Continue Going Forward

Trigg shared that the message was the biggest reward he could have ever received. Furthermore, he explained that he loves being a referee because of the fighter realizing that he was only there to save him. With that information, Trigg vowed to continue protecting the future of the sport and thanked all of the referees who have inspired him to keep going.

Honestly, it’s refreshing to see a fighter acknowledge a referee’s decision. Especially after suffering a devastating loss. The message shows a level of class and character that many have not shown towards refs in the past.

Hopefully, the act will spark a change in the way fighters view referees from here on out.