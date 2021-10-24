Fedor Wants To Retire In Russia In The Future, ‘Finish Journey At Home’

‘The Last Emperor’ reigned supreme once again.

Welcome Home

Fedor Emelianenko made a successful homecoming to Russia at Bellator 268. He would need less than 2 minutes to stop #2 ranked heavyweight Tim Johnson in his tracks. Fedor captured a flawless walk-off KO and was cheered on by his home crowd.

What was once thought to be Fedor’s last fight turned out to be a catapult towards title contention. However, with his comrade Valentin Moldavsky likely competing in a title unification bout against the champ Ryan Bader, there’s a possibility that Fedor won’t stick around for the winner.

Retirement has loomed in the mind of the 45 year-old for quite some time now. While he proved he can still turn back the clock and deliver vicious KO’s, Fedor knows his time in the sport is almost up.

Final Destination

The question on everybody’s mind is: when and where will Fedor ride off into the sunset? Fedor would try his best to answer this question at the Bellator 269 post-fight press conference.

“You know, it’s a bit harder for me to fight on home soil [in Russia],” Fedor said (via RT Sport). “Because a lot of attention is on me. But, I would like to do it for the Russian fans once more and finish my journey here at home. “We will see. If Scott Coker decides to hold another event here next summer… probably some of my guys will fight for the belt then. I will join it, too.”

Family Matters

Fedor will return to his home to see his family before utterly making a decision on what’s next for his career, if he decides to continue.

“Now, I want to go home, see my girls. I have been away for almost 2 months. We will make the decision concerning my career together with my family. And with Scott Coker of course, based on Bellator’s plan for me.”

Should Fedor Emelianenko keep on fighting?